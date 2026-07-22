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Ocean Nails & Spa owners and family with City Council after receiving proclamation [pictured left-to-right: Councilmember Stuart Kasdin (District 4), Councilmember James Kyriaco (District 2), Councilmember Luz Reyes-Martín (District 1), Hai Le, Brandon Le, Kathy Bui, Ethan Le, and Mayor Pro Tempore Jennifer Smith (District 3)] | Credit: Courtesy

Ocean Nails & Spa owner Kathy Bui with her family outside of City Council Chambers | Credit: Courtesy

Councilmember Luz Reyes-Martín (District 1) presenting the proclamation to Kathy Bui | Credit: Courtesy

GOLETA, CA, July 22, 2026 – The City of Goleta is proud to announce that Ocean Nails & Spa was selected for the City’s Business Recognition Program, which celebrates Goleta businesses for their notable achievements and meaningful contributions to the community. These businesses help shape Goleta’s identity, strengthen the local economy, and enrich the community.

Ocean Nails & Spa, located at 5768 Calle Real, was chosen for its success as a woman-owned business and its longstanding service to Goleta residents. At last night’s July 21st City Council meeting, Councilmember Luz Reyes-Martín (1st District) presented owners Hang (Kathy) Bui and Hai Le with an award certificate in recognition of their work.

Owner Kathy Bui said, “This means more than I can put into words — not just because of the award itself, but because of our dedicated team of staff. It reflects the trust and support of our local community. This recognition motivates me to keep raising the bar — not just for myself, but for the team and the organization we’re all proud to be part of.”

Ocean Nails & Spa has served the Goleta community for 17 years, providing consistent, high‑quality nail services and maintaining a warm, well-kept environment. Over the years, the business has received numerous accolades, including:

Neighborhood Favorite on Nextdoor (2017–2024)

Nominations for Santa Barbara Independent’s Best of the Best and Runner-Up (2019–2025)

Recognition by BusinessRate as one of Goleta’s top five beauty salons for 2025

Owners Kathy Bui and Hai Le credit their dedicated team and their emphasis on customer comfort and care. The business follows all state safety and hygiene requirements and incorporates thoughtful measures to ensure a healthy, welcoming environment.

The City’s Business Recognition Program honors businesses quarterly. Learn more about eligibility requirements or nominate a business on the City’s Business Recognition Program webpage. Nominations are open to the public, and self‑nominations are welcomed.