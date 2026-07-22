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Credit: City of Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, CA – July 22, 2026

The City of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Police Department (SBPD) extend a warm invitation to the community as we prepare to celebrate Old Spanish Days – Fiesta. We look forward to a week that honors our rich cultural heritage and cherished traditions, while keeping the well‑being of all residents and visitors as our highest priority. We encourage everyone to stay informed to help ensure safe and enjoyable festivities.

Public Viewing Area Guidelines:

Do not leave personal items unattended before sunrise to reserve viewing spots.

Do not use stakes in grass areas and keep all items out of planter beds.

Blankets and chairs: Placement times vary by event. Review event’s details for guidelines.

City staff may remove unattended items that interfere with scheduled maintenance.

“If You See Something, Say Something!” Report suspicious activities and packages to the police, please contact SBPD’s Dispatch Center on the Non-Emergency Line.

Non-Emergency Line

(805) 882-8900

For emergencies or if you see an impaired driver, dial 9-1-1.



Get real-time alerts from the Santa Barbara Police Department. Text 93101 to 888777 or subscribe via Nixle.

For event details, safety guidelines, street closures, parking, and more, visit Old Spanish Days – Fiesta (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Fiesta).

Police Presence

SBPD expects a large influx of people during the annual celebration, and additional officers will be assigned to foot patrols along the State Street Promenade, the Funk Zone, and the Waterfront. There will also be expanded traffic patrols throughout the city, with officers focused on preventing collisions and driving under the influence (DUI). We ask all community members driving, bicycling, or walking to follow traffic laws and to use a sober driver, taxi, or ride‑share service if consuming alcoholic beverages.

Neighboring Tri‑County officers will support operations, with outside agency personnel generally assigned to specialized enforcement such as alcohol beverage control, nightlife oversight, or special event safety.

The City and SBPD take public concerns regarding the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) seriously. SBPD does not assist ICE in immigration enforcement. If any federal agency were to operate in a manner that compromises public safety or violates legal protocols, we would take appropriate action to ensure the safety of our community. Our officers are trained to verify credentials and protect the rights of all individuals, especially in public high-traffic areas. We remain committed to fostering trust with our community and will continue to monitor any concerns that may impact the safety and tone of our city events.

No Alcoholic Beverages or Smoking in Public

Citations may be issued for possessing or consuming an open alcoholic beverage in public. Municipal Code 9.05.010 prohibits the consumption or possession of any open alcoholic beverage upon any public street, sidewalk, parking lot, or alley.

Santa Barbara aims to be a “smoke‑free” city to protect the health, safety, and well‑being of all. Municipal Code 9.20.020 prohibits smoking and the use of electronic cigarettes in public.



Sidewalk Vending Enforcement

To help ensure public safety and support permitted Fiesta events, unauthorized sidewalk vending is prohibited within the boundaries of a permitted special event. Vendors must have written permission from the event permit holder, in addition to any required City permits or licenses. Municipal Code 15.17.040 authorizes enforcement against unauthorized vending during special events.

Parking Enforcement

All parking enforcement rules and regulations, including timed 15, 60, and 75-minute zones, and all other parking regulations, will be enforced throughout the city during the week.

Temporary no parking areas will be clearly designated with signage.

If you are participating in the Fiesta celebration for an extended period, you are encouraged to utilize one of the City’s downtown parking lots, garages, or harbor, beach, and waterfront lots. Please note that all City parking lots and garages will still require payment for parking.

Street Closures for Events & Parades

Expect heavy traffic delays before, during, and after events. Roadways will be closed to all traffic, including vehicles, e-bikes, bicycles, and wheeled devices.

El Mercado De La Guerra – Mexican marketWednesday, August 5 to Saturday, August 8, 2026

11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

De La Guerra Plaza (8 East De La Guerra St.)

De la Guerra Loop Road will be closed from 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 2, through 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 9.

East De la Guerra Street, between State Street and Anacapa Street, will be closed from 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, through 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 9.

Las Noches De Ronda – “Nights of Gaiety”

Thursday, August 6 to Saturday, August 8, 2026

8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens (1100 Anacapa St.)

9:00 a.m. on the day of the event: Blankets and chairs may be set up. Please note that anything of plastic or nylon material will be removed.



La Fiesta Pequeña – Little Fiesta

Wednesday, August 5, 2026

8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Old Mission Santa Barbara (2201 Laguna Street)

Alternative modes of transportation are highly recommended due to limited parking and street closures.

10:00 a.m. on the day of the event: Blankets and chairs may be set up. Please note that any items made of plastic or nylon will be removed.

6:00 p.m.: Street closures will begin in the area surrounding the Old Mission Santa Barbara.

6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.: Los Olivos Street, between Laguna Street and Alameda Padre Serra, and Laguna Street, between Padre Street and Los Olivos Street, will be closed.

10:00 p.m.: Roads will begin to reopen.

View the La Fiesta Pequeña Street Closure Map.

The Historical Parade – El Desfile Histórico

Friday, August 7, 2026

Noon to 2:00 p.m.

Route along Cabrillo Boulevard

5:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 6: The public may begin setting out chairs.

6:00 a.m.: Cabrillo Boulevard, from Harbor Way to Chapala Street, will be closed. Castillo Street, from West Yanonali Street to Cabrillo Boulevard, and Shoreline Drive, from Harbor Way to Castillo Street, will also be closed. East Beach back-in parking on Cabrillo Boulevard will be restricted.

8:00 a.m.: Cabrillo Boulevard, from Chapala Street to Milpas Street, will be closed. Garden Street, from East Yanonali Street to Cabrillo Boulevard, Calle Cesar Chavez, from Cabrillo Boulevard to East Yanonali Street, and Stearns Wharf will also be closed.

9:30 a.m.: Cabrillo Boulevard Eastbound lanes, from Milpas Street to Los Patos Way, will be closed. Access to the East Beach Volleyball Courts will be unavailable.

Noon: El Desfile Histórico begins!

4:00 p.m. (approximately): Roads will begin to reopen following the parade.

Parking Lot Closures

5:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.: SBCC Lower Lots (La Playa West Lot and La Playa East Lot), Pershing Park Parking Lot, and Palm Park Parking Lot will be closed to the public.

Open Parking Lots (standard parking fees apply):

Leadbetter Parking Lot

Main Harbor Parking Lot

Garden Street Visitor Lot (No entry after 10 a.m.)

Cabrillo West and East Lots (No entry after 9:30 a.m., vehicles will not be permitted to leave until streets reopen)

Accessible Parking and Parade Viewing: Additional ADA parking spaces with accessible paths to the parade route, designated seating area and accessible restrooms will be available at the eastern end of the Main Harbor Parking Lot, and payment for parking is required. Access to the Main Harbor Parking Lot is via Loma Alta and Shoreline Drive.

To view information about street closures, public parking, and parade details, visit the Interactive Fiesta Historical Parade Map (Google Maps).

The Children’s Parade – El Desfile de los Niños

Saturday, August 8, 2026

Starts at 10:00 a.m.

Route along Cabrillo Boulevard from Calle Puerto Vallarta to Casa Las Palmas

The Carousel House and Plaza area will be closed to the public.

6:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m.: Cabrillo Boulevard, Helena/Cabrillo east to end of Skater’s Point, will be designated as a loading-only area.

6:30 a.m.: Additional road closures will be in effect, including intersections leading to Cabrillo Boulevard, Cabrillo Boulevard from Chapala Street to Milpas Street, and the area surrounding the ball field and Calle Cesar Chavez to East Cabrillo Boulevard. Milpas from Calle Puerto Vallarta to Cabrillo East will remain open.

9:30 a.m. Yanonali Street and access to both the Garden Street and Palm Park lots will be closed at Cabrillo Boulevard at Anacapa Street and Helena Avenue will also divert vehicles north to avoid the Garden Street intersection.

10:00 a.m.: El Desfile de los Niños begins!

1:00 p.m. (approximately): Roads will begin to reopen following the parade.

Accessible Parking and Parade Viewing: Additional ADA parking spaces with accessible paths to the parade route and accessible restrooms will be available at the eastern end of the Palm Park Parking Lot, and payment for parking is required. Access to the Palm Park Parking Lot via Garden Street and Cabrillo Boulevard will be available until 9:30 a.m. or until the lot is full, whichever comes first.

Bicycle ParkingRiding a bike is a great way to attend the festivities! The City provides additional bike racks on Cabrillo Boulevard and in the Harbor during the event.

To view information about street closures, public parking, and parade details, visit the Interactive Children’s Fiesta Parade Map (Google Maps).

Fiesta Arts and Crafts Show

Saturday, August 8 to Sunday, August 9, 2026

10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Cabrillo Boulevard (1 East Cabrillo Blvd.)

The Saturday market will be located east of the Dolphin Fountain to the pathway at the east end of Skater’s Point. The Sunday market will remain at its regular weekly location.

6:00 a.m.: Artisans set up. Early setup is not permitted.

Additional Information

For event details, safety guidelines, street closures, parking, and more, visit Old Spanish Days – Fiesta (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Fiesta).

For more information about Fiesta 2026 events, visit the Old Spanish Days Website.