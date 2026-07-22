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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (July 21, 2026) — There was plenty of laughter, music, and applause at The Vic Theatre on Sunday, but what audiences experienced was about much more than a performance.

The Open Stage Theater Group, a program of the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County, made its theatrical debut with The Magical Mystical Karaoke Tour, filling more than two-thirds of the theater and leaving audience members smiling, singing along, laughing throughout the show, and cheering until the final curtain.

For many of the performers, it was more than opening day—it was the realization of a dream.

After months of rehearsals, friendships, and hard work, the cast delivered an original production that showcased each performer’s unique personality, confidence, humor, and talent. The audience responded with enthusiastic applause, spontaneous sing-alongs, and heartfelt cheers, creating an atmosphere of celebration from beginning to end.

“Watching this come to life was truly amazing,” said Melissa Fitch, President of the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County. “The best part was seeing our performers step on stage with confidence, have fun, and share their talents with the community. The audience was laughing, singing along, and cheering them on the entire afternoon. That kind of support means everything.”

The Open Stage Theater Group was created to provide meaningful opportunities for individuals with disabilities to experience the performing arts—not only as audience members, but as performers. Sunday’s production demonstrated what can happen when people are given the opportunity to explore their creativity, build confidence, and share their talents with the community.

“This show was never about perfection—it was about giving people an opportunity to be part of something special,” Fitch continued. “When you create a space where people are encouraged to try, grow, and be themselves, incredible things happen. Our cast showed everyone what is possible when people are given the chance to shine.”

The overwhelming response from the community made one thing clear: Santa Barbara is ready for more inclusive theater.

Following the success of its debut production, the Open Stage Theater Group will begin another session of classes this fall, continuing to provide opportunities for performers of all abilities to learn, create, and perform.

The Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County extends its sincere appreciation to writer and director Buffy Jo Grenier, the dedicated volunteers, families, sponsors, and community supporters whose passion and commitment made the production possible.

The success of The Magical Mystical Karaoke Tour was more than an afternoon of entertainment—it was a celebration of talent, belonging, community, and the power of giving every person the opportunity to shine.