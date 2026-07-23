My deepest condolences go to the family mourning the loss of their beloved dog. When we entrust an animal to a daycare, boarding facility, trainer, shelter, rescue, veterinarian, or pet sitter, we expect that animal to return home safely. Nothing can diminish the heartbreak of what happened.

Accountability, transparency, and stronger safety procedures are essential. Camp Canine has acknowledged the tragedy and apologized. The circumstances should be carefully examined, and meaningful changes must be made to help prevent another loss.

At the same time, calls for accountability must not become hatred.

Camp Canine has cared for tens of thousands of dogs over more than 40 years. The overwhelming majority of those dogs returned home safely and happily to families who trusted the facility. I have personally witnessed Camp Canine help rescue organizations and dogs needing training, structure, patience, and another chance. They have donated services, offered discounts, and assisted animals who might otherwise have had very few options.

That long history does not erase this tragedy, and it does not make this family’s loss any less devastating. But one terrible incident should not erase four decades of service and tens of thousands of positive outcomes.

I am deeply concerned by threatening social-media comments. Such threats are not animal advocacy. They do not honor the dog, support the grieving family, or create change. They create fear and risk further harm.

Protest is an important right, but it must remain peaceful.

We can grieve, demand answers, insist on stronger protections, support the family, and still choose compassion.