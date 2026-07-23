Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise has announced Angelique Springer Davis as its Club President for the new Rotary year. A longtime community leader and dedicated Rotarian, Davis will guide the club under the theme “Powered by Purpose and Joy,” inspired by her experience at the Rotary International Convention in Taipei.

A true champion of Santa Barbara, Davis is passionate about preserving and celebrating the people, traditions, and organizations that make the community special. Her commitment to service has led her to leadership roles with numerous local organizations, including Old Spanish Days Fiesta, the Santa Barbara Courthouse (where she has served as both a docent and President of the Courthouse Legacy Foundation), Habitat for Humanity, and Rotary. Continuing her commitment to community leadership, she recently chaired the first-ever Old Spanish Days Fiesta Dog Parade, bringing together hundreds of dog lovers for a joyful new Santa Barbara tradition.

Professionally, Davis has spent her career helping organizations grow, connect with their audiences, and tell their stories, holding senior marketing, communications, and customer success leadership roles focused on strengthening relationships and creating meaningful impact.

One of Davis’s most meaningful Rotary experiences was hosting a Rotary Youth Exchange student from Japan. Opening her home and family to an exchange student deepened her appreciation for Rotary’s unique ability to build friendships, understanding, and goodwill across cultures and continents.

“As I begin my year as President of Santa Barbara Sunrise Rotary, my theme is Powered by Purpose and Joy, which complements Rotary International’s theme, Create Lasting Impact,” said Davis. “Our meetings, projects, fundraisers, and events are all wonderful expressions of Rotary at its best, bringing people together to create lasting impact. But the force behind everything we do, the thing that powers every act of service, every friendship, and every impact we make, is purpose.”

Davis drew inspiration for her theme from the Rotary International Convention in Taipei, where she joined more than 37,000 Rotarians from around the world. “One message resonated throughout the week: people join Rotary for service, but they stay because of belonging, friendship, and impact,” she said. “While our projects may differ, we are united by a shared desire to make our communities and our world a little better.”

“My hope this year is that every member feels connected to that purpose, inspired by our service, and proud of the difference we make together,” Davis said. “I look forward to strengthening friendships, creating meaningful opportunities to serve, and building a club where everyone feels welcome, valued, and empowered to contribute.”

Davis encourages the community to discover Rotary. Whether they join Santa Barbara Sunrise or another Rotary club in Santa Barbara County, they’ll find meaningful opportunities to serve, build friendships, and create positive change.

Outside of her professional and volunteer work, Davis enjoys traveling, gardening, cooking, and reading with her longtime book club. She lives in Santa Barbara with her husband, Erik, and their Maltipoo, Joy.

About Santa Barbara Sunrise Rotary

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise is made up of local business, professional, and civic leaders. We meet regularly, get to know each other, form friendships, and through that, we’re able to get things done in our local and worldwide communities.www.sbsunriserotary.org

Join us! We meet for breakfast on the first and third Wednesdays at 7:00 a.m. at the beautiful historic Santa Barbara Club, located at 1105 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara, California, USA.