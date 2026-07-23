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Santa Maria, CA (July 23, 2026) – After last year’s sold-out success, The SBC Animal Care Foundation is thrilled to announce that Santa Barbara’s most beloved animal fundraiser is back — bigger, brighter, and ready to make an even bigger splash for the animals who need us most!

Mark your calendars: Tails of Hope 2026 takes place Sunday, September 20, from 2-5 pm at the stunning Rancho La Patera Stow House in Goleta. Guests will be swept into an unforgettable afternoon beneath graceful old trees, framed by the timeless charm of a historic ranch home — all in support of the thousands of animals and people served by Santa Barbara County Animal Services every year.

Get ready for an afternoon packed with fun: wine from La Lieff Winery, beer from Draughtsmen Ale, and delicious nibbles from Solera & Co; engaging rescue partner booths; a can’t-miss silent auction; bemusing bubbles and music courtesy of The Bubble Guy; and a mystical tarot reading to keep things fun and unpredictable. The excitement builds to a spectacular live program emceed by an all-star lineup: John Corbett (Sex and the City, My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Bo Derek (10, Tommy Boy), and Animal Planet star Shorty Rossi (Pit Boss)!

The SBC Animal Care Foundation raises vital funds to support Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS), the agency responsible for animal welfare across the entire county. Every year, SBCAS shelters more than 6,000 stray and abandoned animals — dogs, cats, rabbits, and more. Its officers are on the front lines every day, responding to everything from stray dog calls to animal cruelty investigations to disaster response. Its three shelters, in Santa Barbara, Lompoc, and Santa Maria, provide a range of safety net services, including pet pantries to help keep families and their beloved companions together.

With a significant budget shortfall facing the agency in these challenging times, The SBC Animal Care Foundation is calling on the community to step up and make a real difference for the people and animals who depend on SBCAS. Every sponsorship and ticket helps cover vet bills, fund special diets and shelter essentials, provide critical medical equipment, close salary gaps for core staff, and so much more.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this joyful, meaningful celebration! For more information, or to purchase sponsorships or tickets, visit http://www.sbcanimalcare.org/tailsofhope. For questions, contact tailsofhope4sbcas@gmail.com.