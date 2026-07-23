California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., Announces the Statewide Voter Information Guide for the November 3, 2026, General Election Is Available for Public Review

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Sacramento, Calif. – Today California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., made the November 3, 2026, California General Election Official Voter Information Guide available for public review. The guide, which will be mailed to every voting household in California, includes information about propositions and statements from candidates running for constitutional offices, as well as other important election information such as the California Voter Bill of Rights and information about how eligible Californians can vote. California’s Official Voter Information Guide is available in 10 languages—English, Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Tagalog, Thai, and Vietnamese.

The guide is available for public examination from July 21, 2026 through August 10, 2026 at https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/public-display and at the Office of the Secretary of State’s Sacramento and Los Angeles locations. During this public display period, any elector can challenge any portion of the Official Voter Information Guide in Sacramento Superior Court.

Following the conclusion of the public examination period, the Office of the Secretary of State will begin printing and mailing the statewide Voter Information Guide to all households that have at least one registered voter. Audio and large-print versions, as well as additional hard copies of guides in any of the available 10 languages, can be requested by calling (800) 345-VOTE (8683) or by email at vigfeedback@sos.ca.gov.

Registered California voters can opt out of receiving a paper Voter Information Guide by mail and instead receive a link to the electronic version via email.

Voters who are registering for the first time or updating their voter registration information can opt out while registering online at: https://registertovote.ca.gov/.

Voters who are already registered can opt out at: https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov/.

Every registered voter in a household must opt out of receiving the paper guide to ensure it is not mailed to their address.

Key dates and deadlines for the November 3, 2026, General Election are available at https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/upcoming-elections/general-election-november-3-2026/key-dates-deadlines.

A full November 3, 2026, General Election Calendar is available at https://elections.cdn.sos.ca.gov/statewide-elections/2026-primary/election-guide/section-07-general-election-calendar.pdf.