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LOMPOC, Calif. — The Sta. Rita Hills Wine Alliance invites wine lovers to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Sta. Rita Hills AVA at Wine & Fire 2026, August 13–16, a four-day festival showcasing the people, vineyards, and wines that have made the region one of the world’s premier cool-climate wine destinations.

From intimate vineyard experiences and educational master classes to unforgettable dinners and the festival’s signature Grand Tasting, Wine & Fire brings together more than 30 acclaimed wineries, celebrated winemakers, and exceptional culinary partners for an unforgettable weekend in the Sta. Rita Hills.

New for 2026 are several limited-capacity experiences, including the Richard Sanford Dinner honoring one of the region’s pioneers; Taste with a Master, a blind tasting master class led by Master of Wine Amy Christine; a rare 20-Year Retrospective Tasting, exploring more than two decades of Sta. Rita Hills Chardonnay and Pinot Noir through the lens of four defining voices in the appellation—Vintner of the Year Greg Brewer, Justin Willett, and Frank Ostini and Gray Hartley; and an intimate vineyard walk at Domaine de la Côte with Sashi Moorman, followed by a chef-curated lunch at Sandhi Tasting Room & Kitchen by Chef Daniel Kim of Monte’s Montecito.

“Wine & Fire is the one weekend each year when visitors can experience the full breadth of the Sta. Rita Hills—from iconic vineyards and acclaimed winemakers to unforgettable food and wine experiences—all in one place,” said Chiara Shannon, Interim President of the Sta. Rita Hills Wine Alliance. “As we celebrate the AVA’s 25th Anniversary, there’s never been a better time to discover what makes this region so special.”

This year’s celebration will also recognize three individuals whose contributions have helped shape the Sta. Rita Hills over the past quarter century:

Greg Brewer — Vintner of the Year

— Vintner of the Year Francisco Ramirez — Farming Leadership Award

— Farming Leadership Award Auggie Rodriguez — Cellar Excellence Award

A Weekend of Wine & Fire

The weekend begins Thursday with the beloved Barn Party, where guests gather with winemakers for Sta. Rita Hills wines, local cuisine, and live music in the historic Sanford & Benedict Barn. A longtime festival favorite, the Speed Tastings oﬀer guests a lively opportunity to compare wines side by side while engaging directly with participating winemakers in a fun, fast-paced format. Friday evening’s La Paulée Dinner, inspired by Burgundy’s famed harvest celebration, brings together winemakers and guests to share exceptional bottles around a communal table.

The Grand Tasting

The centerpiece of the weekend is Saturday’s Grand Tasting at historic La Purísima Mission, where more than 30 Sta. Rita Hills wineries will pour current releases and limited wines alongside regional culinary oﬀerings. Guests will meet the winemakers, explore the diversity of the appellation, and experience the Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Syrah, and other cool-climate wines that have earned the Sta. Rita Hills international acclaim.

“There’s really nothing like it, ” said Barbara Satterfield, Executive Director of the Sta. Rita Hills Wine Alliance. “Strolling through the historic grounds of one of California’s most beautifully restored missions while enjoying world-class wines grown just a few miles away is an experience you simply can’t create anywhere else. It’s pure magic.”

For those looking to explore the region beyond the festival, the Wine & Fire Passport oﬀers the most accessible way to participate, with exclusive tasting benefits at participating Sta. Rita Hills wineries throughout the weekend. Included with every Grand Tasting ticket, the Passport allows guests to continue their Wine & Fire experience before and after Saturday’s signature event.

Whether attending a single event or the full weekend, Wine & Fire oﬀers an unparalleled opportunity to experience the vineyards, wines, and people behind one of California’s most celebrated wine regions.

Tickets are on sale now. Several specialty experiences have limited capacity and are expected to sell out. Advance purchase is encouraged.

Wine & Fire 2026

August 13–16, 2026

For tickets and complete event information, visit http://www.StaRitaHills.com.