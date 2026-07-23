Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — Travelers on US 101 in Santa Barbara will encounter intermittent shoulder and onramp closures at State Street starting Monday, July 27.

The intermittent closures will take place Monday through Friday from 7 am to 3:30 pm as construction crews perform irrigation and planting work along US 101 at State Street overcrossing to the Hwy 154 undercrossing.

If a full closure of the State Street onramp is needed during the work, the full closure would take place overnight during the week from 8 pm to 5 am.

Delays should not exceed 10 minutes. Message and directional signs will assist motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians traveling through the area. Please allow extra time during your commute and be alert for work zone activities. This project is expected to be completed on August 31, 2026.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: X/Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at Caltrans Quick Map: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/