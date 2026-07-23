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SANTA MARIA, Calif. (July 2026) – As the Santa Maria Westside Little League 11U All-Stars prepare to compete in the California State Championship Tournament this weekend, local businesses and community members have come together to help make the trip possible.

After winning both the District 65 and Section Championships, the team earned the opportunity to represent Santa Maria at the state level. Community support has helped offset travel expenses, giving these young athletes the opportunity to represent their hometown on one of the biggest stages in California Little League.

Safelife Health Services is proud to be among the local businesses supporting the team, contributing toward travel costs.

Youth sports provide young athletes with opportunities to build teamwork, leadership, discipline, and confidence while bringing communities together around a common goal. Safelife Health Services is honored to support the Westside Little League 11U All-Stars and wishes the team the best of luck as they compete in the California State Championship Tournament.

About Safelife Health Services

Safelife Health Services is dedicated to improving health outcomes through coordinated, wholeperson care. Through its Enhanced Care Management (ECM) program, Safelife helps youth and families navigate complex medical, behavioral, and social needs by providing personalized care coordination and connecting them with vital community resources at no cost to eligible members. Safelife also partners with healthcare providers to deliver Medicare-endorsed preventive care services and care management solutions that improve patient outcomes, strengthen care coordination, and support practice sustainability. Learn more at http://www.safelifehealthservices.com.