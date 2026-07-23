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GOLETA, CA, July 21, 2026 – There is still time left to participate in Plastic Free July and help keep Goleta green now and into the future. The goal of the City’s Plastic Free Goleta initiative is to reduce single-use plastics and foster a cleaner, more environmentally sustainable community. A special Plastic Free Beautify Goleta event was held this past Saturday, July 18, 2026, at the Goleta Community Center. Enthusiastic community members turned out on this hot, sunny morning to help clean up neighborhood streets, waterways, and dispose of oversized waste responsibly.

The City of Goleta’s Environmental Services Project Manager Dan Rowell said, “A huge thank you goes out to every volunteer, resident, and organizer who showed up to make a difference! By tackling waste at the source and giving bulky items a safe drop-off location, the Goleta community once again proved how much can be accomplished when everyone lends a hand.”

Impact by the Numbers:

26 dedicated volunteers rolled up their sleeves and picked up 139 lbs of trash from local streets and public spaces.

rolled up their sleeves and picked up from local streets and public spaces. 37 vehicles swung by the Goleta Community Center to drop off over 8,000 lbs of bulky items , keeping heavy waste out of neighborhoods and landfills.

swung by the Goleta Community Center to drop off over , keeping heavy waste out of neighborhoods and landfills. The event was also a great opportunity for the communityto learn about the City’s Plastic Free Goleta initiative and the Old Town Goleta Neighborhood Creek Project, ensuring debris is stopped before it ever hits local aquatic ecosystems.

Keep the Momentum Going!

If you weren’t able to jump in with Beautify Goleta last weekend, you can still keep the momentum going strong. Here are five fun and easy ways you can participate in Plastic Free July today:



Refuse Single-Use Food Ware: Align with our local Plastic Free Goleta ordinance by asking to opt out of plastic cutlery, straws, and disposable containers whenever you order takeout or dine out locally.

Align with our local ordinance by asking to opt out of plastic cutlery, straws, and disposable containers whenever you order takeout or dine out locally. Shop the Produce Aisle Plastic-Free: Bring reusable mesh or cloth bags to local grocery stores and farmers markets to skip those hard-to-recycle single-use plastic roll bags.

Bring reusable mesh or cloth bags to local grocery stores and farmers markets to skip those hard-to-recycle single-use plastic roll bags. Pack a Daily Reusable “Go-Kit”: Keep a reusable water bottle, travel mug, and shopping tote in your car or bag so you’re always prepped to say no to single-use plastics while on the move.

Keep a reusable water bottle, travel mug, and shopping tote in your car or bag so you’re always prepped to say no to single-use plastics while on the move. Do a 5-Minute Household Plastic Audit: Scan your kitchen or bathroom for single-use plastic items—like plastic wrap, liquid hand soap pumps, or synthetic sponges—and swap just one or two out for sustainable alternatives like beeswax wrap or bar soap.

Scan your kitchen or bathroom for single-use plastic items—like plastic wrap, liquid hand soap pumps, or synthetic sponges—and swap just one or two out for sustainable alternatives like beeswax wrap or bar soap. Keep Plastics Out of Our Creeks & Watersheds: Tightly secure your outdoor trash and recycling lids to prevent loose plastics from blowing into the Old Town Goleta Neighborhood Creek watershed—and mark your calendar to join us for Coastal Cleanup Day on September 19 from 9am-12pm. Sign up today!

We hope to see you at our next event. Grab your family, friends, and work gloves—let’s keep Goleta beautiful together!