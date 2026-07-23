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GOLETA, CA, July 22, 2026 – Parks and Recreation Month is going strong this July! Participation has been terrific with locals enjoying a variety of free activities and outdoor adventures throughout Goleta all month long. Before July ends, challenge yourself to visit a new park, take a walk on one of Goleta’s beautiful trails, attend a community event, or simply spend a little extra time enjoying the outdoors.

Parks and Recreation Manager Justin Wilkins said, “Whether you’re looking to discover a new favorite park, explore Goleta’s scenic trails, learn pickleball, cool off at the ice rink, or simply spend quality time with family and friends outdoors, now is the perfect time to experience everything our community has to offer.”

Need some ideas?

Summer Lunch at the Park | Mon – Fri (thru Aug 7) | 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Location: Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park (170 S. Kellogg Avenue)

Free, nutritious lunches for youth provided in partnership with Santa Barbara Unified School District. Afterwards, cool off at the new City Splash Pad!



Location: Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park (170 S. Kellogg Avenue) Free, nutritious lunches for youth provided in partnership with Santa Barbara Unified School District. Afterwards, cool off at the new City Splash Pad! Free Pickleball Skills Clinic | Saturday, July 25 (Registration required – sign up here)

Location: Goleta Community Center Courts (5679 Hollister Ave)

Instructor-led clinics for all skill levels:

Adult session (8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.)

Youth Session (10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

Free Skate Day | Sunday, July 26 |1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Location: Ice in Paradise Skating Rink (6985 Santa Felicia Dr)

Beat the summer heat and enjoy an afternoon of free skating with family and friends

You are also encouraged to pick up a free Parks and Recreation Month Activity Book for school-aged children before the month ends. Packed with games, challenges, and activities that inspire outdoor exploration, the activity book is available at:

Goleta City Hall (130 Cremona Avenue)

(130 Cremona Avenue) Goleta Valley Library (GVL) Express (6500 Hollister Avenue, Suite 105)

(6500 Hollister Avenue, Suite 105) Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue)

A digital version is also available on the City website at http://www.cityofgoleta.org/prm.

For more than 40 years, the United States has celebrated Park and Recreation Month in July to promote building strong, vibrant, and resilient communities through the power of parks and recreation.

For the complete City of Goleta Parks and Recreation Month calendar, activity book, event registration, and the latest updates, visit http://www.cityofgoleta.org/prm.