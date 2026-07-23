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SBCC’s Dual Enrollment Summer Bridge Program welcomed more than 100 rising ninth-grade students from the SBUSD and CUSD for an immersive week-long college experience. | Credit: SBCC

In a new partnership, 12 middle-schoolers from Girls Inc. of Carpinteria attended the program, getting a jump-start on high school and beyond. | Credit: Girls Inc. Carpinteria

In a new partnership, 12 middle-schoolers from Girls Inc. of Carpinteria attended the program, getting a jump-start on high school and beyond. | Credit: Girls Inc. Carpinteria

SBCC’s Dual Enrollment Summer Bridge Program welcomed more than 100 rising ninth-grade students from the SBUSD and CUSD for an immersive week-long college experience. | Credit: SBCC

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 22, 2026 — This summer, Santa Barbara City College’s (SBCC) Dual Enrollment Summer Bridge Program welcomed more than 100 rising ninth-grade students from the Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD) and Carpinteria Unified School District (CUSD) for an immersive week-long college experience designed to inspire confidence, build a sense of belonging, and encourage students to pursue higher education.

Presented through SBCC’s Dual Enrollment Program, in partnership with SBUSD PEAC Program (see below) and supported by the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College, the Dual Enrollment Summer Bridge provides first-generation and historically underrepresented students with an early introduction to college life before they begin high school. Throughout the week of June 22-26, students earned one unit of transferable college credit while developing the academic, personal, and social skills needed for future success inside and outside of the classroom.

Students participated in engaging, hands-on learning experiences across SBCC’s Cliff Campus, with visits to various departments, including Biology, Geology, Physical Education, and Art — in addition to the Basic Needs Center and Luria Library. Students also had the opportunity to visit the local Santa Barbara Zoo through a new partnership with SBCC. These experiences introduced students to the wide range of academic programs, student support services, and career pathways available at SBCC while emphasizing that college is both accessible and achievable.

A new partnership with Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Eureka! made it possible for 12 rising eighth and ninth graders to attend the program, an “amazing opportunity to get a jump start on high school and beyond,” said Kaylee Maddux, Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Eureka! and Teen Coordinator. “SBCC created an environment where our Eureka! participants felt welcomed, capable, and inspired, giving them the confidence and motivation to pursue future academic success.”

The program featured an inspiring and moving presentation by author and MacArthur Foundation Professor of Sociology at UCSB Dr. Victor Rios, who distributed and personally signed copies of his book “Street Life” for student attendees.

“The Dual Enrollment Summer Bridge is about more than earning college credit. It’s about helping students see themselves as future college students,” said Adam Rodriguez, Supervisor of Dual Enrollment at Santa Barbara City College. “By creating meaningful connections with faculty, staff, mentors, and one another, students leave the program knowing they belong in higher education and that SBCC is a place where they will be welcomed, supported, and challenged to succeed.”

The PEAC Program continues to play an essential role in supporting students and families by helping close educational opportunity gaps through academic guidance, college readiness, and social-emotional support. Its longstanding partnership with SBCC has created a pathway that allows students to begin building confidence and familiarity with college years before graduation from high school.

As Summer Bridge continues to grow, SBCC remains committed to expanding college access and strengthening educational partnerships that prepare students for success both in high school and beyond. By combining college coursework, hands-on exploration, mentorship, and a welcoming campus environment, the program empowers students to begin their educational journey with confidence and purpose.

About SBCC

Established in 1909, Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) is one of the oldest community colleges in California. The district consists of SBCC’s main campus on Santa Barbara’s beachfront coast, two separate campuses for its School of Extended Learning programs, as well as a Cosmetology school. The college offers a range of associate degree, certificate and transfer programs and is recognized by the Department of Education as an official Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI).