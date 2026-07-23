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Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites residents and visitors to explore everything happening downtown this week, from live performances and art exhibitions to hands-on workshops, films, and community events.

The full list of events can be found in our weekly e-newsletter here.

Featured Events:

Fiesta History Celebration at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum (Thursday, July 23, 6:30 PM)

(Thursday, July 23, 6:30 PM) California’s Problems, Santa Barbara’s Choices at the Lobero Theatre (Thursday, July 23, 7:00 PM)

(Thursday, July 23, 7:00 PM) CreativeMornings Santa Barbara at CEC’s Environmental Hub (Friday, July 24, 8:30 AM)

(Friday, July 24, 8:30 AM) Beyond Conversation: Dialogues in Music through Art at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (Friday, July 24, 12:00 PM)

(Friday, July 24, 12:00 PM) Asian American Film Series: A Night of Shorts! at the Alhecama Theatre (Friday, July 24, 6:00 PM)

(Friday, July 24, 6:00 PM) Kevin Puts & Mark Campbell: Elizabeth Cree at The Granada Theatre (July 24, 7:30 PM & July 26, 2:00 PM)

(July 24, 7:30 PM & July 26, 2:00 PM) A One-Day Custom Hat Bar Experience at Anna Janelle Jewelry (Saturday, July 25, 11:00 AM)

(Saturday, July 25, 11:00 AM) Colin Richardson and The Grand Band at The Grand On State (Saturday, July 25, 7:30 PM)

(Saturday, July 25, 7:30 PM) COLORS OF LOVE at Center Stage Theater (Saturday, July 25, 7:30 PM)

(Saturday, July 25, 7:30 PM) Watercolor Botanical Illustration Workshop at The Crafter’s Library (Sunday, July 26, 11:00 AM)

(Sunday, July 26, 11:00 AM) Fiesta Pom Pom + Tassels Workshop at The Knit Shop (Tuesday, July 28, 2:30 PM)



Upcoming & Ongoing Initiatives:

Cosas de la Vida Opening Reception (Friday, July 24, 5:00 PM) : Art & Soul is pleased to present Cosas de la Vida, a two-person exhibition featuring new works by celebrated Santa Barbara artists Pedro De La Cruz and Olivia Joffrey.

(Friday, July 24, 5:00 PM) Art & Soul is pleased to present Cosas de la Vida, a two-person exhibition featuring new works by celebrated Santa Barbara artists Pedro De La Cruz and Olivia Joffrey. National Hot Fudge Sundae Day at Ghirardelli (Saturday, July 25) : Mark your calendar for one of the sweetest days of the summer! On Saturday, July 25, Ghirardelli is celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae Day by offering its Mini World Famous Hot Fudge Sundae for just $7.25.

(Saturday, July 25) Mark your calendar for one of the sweetest days of the summer! On Saturday, July 25, Ghirardelli is celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae Day by offering its Mini World Famous Hot Fudge Sundae for just $7.25. Haha’s and Tapas – A Comedian-Led Food Tour (July 8-August 4): Join a comedian-led walking tour of Santa Barbara’s arts district starting at The Granada Theatre. Enjoy tasty snacks and drinks, visit iconic landmarks, and discover the city’s history and culture with laughs and unique photo ops.

(July 8-August 4): Join a comedian-led walking tour of Santa Barbara’s arts district starting at The Granada Theatre. Enjoy tasty snacks and drinks, visit iconic landmarks, and discover the city’s history and culture with laughs and unique photo ops. UCSB Arts & Lectures Free Summer Cinema at the Courthouse Sunken Garden: Gather your chairs, blankets, and picnics on Fridays from July 10 to August 28 at 8:30 PM for the “Mixtapes & Misfits” outdoor movie series.

Gather your chairs, blankets, and picnics on Fridays from July 10 to August 28 at 8:30 PM for the “Mixtapes & Misfits” outdoor movie series. “YEAR ONE” Exhibition (On Display until August 30) : One year after opening its doors in downtown Santa Barbara, Seimandi & Leprieur Gallery marks its first anniversary with YEAR ONE, a collective exhibition celebrating the vision that has shaped the gallery since July 2025.

(On Display until August 30) One year after opening its doors in downtown Santa Barbara, Seimandi & Leprieur Gallery marks its first anniversary with YEAR ONE, a collective exhibition celebrating the vision that has shaped the gallery since July 2025. New Summer Treats at Ghirardelli: Indulge in limited-time, decadent “Dubai Style” pistachio butter and handmade hot fudge treats, including the Chocolate Strawberry Bliss and the Chocolate Sundae.

View the complete What’s Happening e-newsletter here.

Sign-up for the What’s Happening e-newsletter here: http://www.downtownsb.org/subscribe

Interested in highlighting your event on the “What’s Happening Downtown” e-newsletter? Email your downtown happening to Maria@downtownsb.org.