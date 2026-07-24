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What You Need to Know: The California Department of Public Health recommends families ensure students are up to date on routine vaccinations before school starts. Routine vaccines are safe and effective in protecting students in the classrooms.

SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) reminds families of the importance of routine vaccines as students return for the new school year. Vaccination helps keep kids in school and doing the activities they love by preventing the spread serious illnesses.

California schools and childcare facilities require vaccines to prevent contagious diseases, including measles. Immunization requirements are the same as in previous years. Routine childhood vaccines are well-studied, have a strong safety profile and are closely monitored. They are proven to help protect students against severe illness and hospitalization, keeping them healthy and thriving in classrooms.

“California’s future depends on healthy children who are better prepared to grow and learn,” said Dr. Erica Pan, CDPH Director and State Public Health Officer. “As both a parent and pediatrician, I have full confidence in the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, including the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine that protects against measles. CDPH remains committed to ensuring all families have access to reliable, science‑based information and the immunizations that protect our communities.”

Required Immunizations

State law requires students to receive age‑appropriate immunizations to attend public and private schools and licensed childcare centers. These institutions must ensure that all students meet immunization requirements, maintain records for enrolled children, and report immunization data to CDPH.

California’s childhood vaccine guidance remains consistent with previous years and is developed in collaboration with trusted medical experts, including the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). Routine childhood vaccines include all immunizations required for school and childcare entry, so children who are up to date on routine vaccinations already meet these requirements. All recommended vaccines continue to be covered by insurance in California.

Most health plans, including Medi-Cal, cover recommended vaccinations with no out-of-pocket costs. Children without insurance coverage qualify for the Vaccines for Children Program, which provides no-cost vaccines for eligible children.

Resources for Families

Families can visit CDPH’s all new Immunization Branch webpage for information on immunizations, as well as the Shots for School and Don’t Wait – Vaccinate! webpages for information on immunization laws and required vaccinations for students in California. Additionally, families can find the vaccination coverage rates at their school online.

Families can speak to their health care providers, local health departments or search for participating pharmacies through My Turn for help finding a place to get immunized.

Measles in the United States

Among the vaccines required by California is the MMR vaccine, which prevents measles, mumps, and rubella. Nearly 2,300 measles cases were reported across the United States in 2025, more than in any year since 2000, and cases in 2026 are set to pass that total this summer. Large measles outbreaks have occurred in other states, like Utah, Texas and South Carolina, with many cases occurring in unvaccinated children.

In 2026, California has already confirmed 52 measles cases which is more than double the number of cases in 2025. Most cases were not vaccinated, half were school-age children, and nearly 30% were young children under 5 years old.

California continues to report more than 95% MMR vaccine coverage among kindergarteners. While this level of MMR coverage can prevent large measles outbreaks, it remains critical that our children and communities stay protected through continued vaccinations.

Resources for Families

CDPH encourages families to seek reliable information to learn more about vaccines, including visiting the CDPH Vaccine Facts webpage. To find immunizations near you, families can visit the My Turn webpage.