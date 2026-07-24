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SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — Travelers on Highway 192 in Carpinteria will encounter a full overnight closure Monday, July 27.

This full closure will take place Monday, July 27 from 8 pm to 6 am between Shephard Mesa Road and Highway 150.

Crews will perform installation of a bidirectional potable water transmission main connecting Casitas Municipal Water District in Ventura County and Carpinteria Valley Water District in Santa Barbara County.

The following detours will be available:

· Travelers wanting to exit on Highway 192 from Highway 150 will need to travel further north on Highway 50 (Rincon Rd.) and exit onto Via Real to turn right on Casitas Pass Road towards Highway 192.

· Travelers heading south on Highway 192 toward Highway 150 will be detoured of Highway 192 to take Gobernador Canyon Road to Highway 150.

Access will be allowed to residents in the area of the full closure. Message and directional signs will alert travelers in advance of the closure. Please allow for extra time for your travels. The full overnight closure work is expected to be completed by the morning of Tuesday, July 28.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: X/Twitter at: CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information in real time at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/