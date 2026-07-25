As the 2026 midterm elections approach, the Democrat Party is revealing who it is. It is a communist party that is anti-Israel. Unfortunately, Democrat leaders and strategists seem to be embracing this view.

This is not a marginal development. It is a calculated shift. Sadly, the strategy of the left in this direction carries serious risks for American foreign policy and the U.S.-Israel alliance. Isn’t Israel the only free democratic nation in the Middle East? On top of that, isn’t Israel an ally of the U.S.?

This anti-Israel view is nuts and crazy. It is bad for America, Israel, the Middle East, and the rest of the world.

In the next election take note of who is against Israel. Socialism, Marxism, and turning against Israel is dangerous and a threat to world peace.