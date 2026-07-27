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Group photo | Credit: Courtesy

Shaved ice compliments of Kona Ice | Credit: Courtesy

Attendees having fun with a photo frame | Credit: Courtesy

The Salt Martians performing in front of Lake Los Carneros | Credit: Courtesy

GOLETA, CA, July 27, 2026 – Goleta’s Best Dam Dinner will be here before we know it on Saturday, August 15. We hope you will join us for this low-key event in a beautiful setting. Come on down to Lake Los Carneros from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. where tables and chairs are set up communal style along the dam. It’s a great way to connect with your community and make new friends. See what it’s all about – watch our video invite in English or Spanish.

The City is pleased to announce a partnership with MOVE Santa Barbara County to bring Cycling Without Age to the Dam Dinner. Two trishaws will be available at the N. La Patera entrance for anyone needing assistance – this is a great way for anyone with mobility issues to still enjoy the event. MOVE Santa Barbara County will also be providing the bike valet for the second year, which is complimentary for anyone who wants to ride scooters, bikes or e-bikes to the event and have a safe and convenient place to park them. Staff and volunteers will keep watch and help attendees retrieve their vehicles at the end of the event. The bike valet will be close to the N. La Patera Lane entrance and placed next to the food truck.

There are so many more reasons to attend the Dam Dinner, but here are our top ten:

New! Wear your favorite straw hat! Succulent centerpieces created by the Devereux Greenhouse Group and donated by Fuel Depot & The Point Market Live music by local bluegrass group The Salt Martians Shaved ice compliments of Kona Ice Free face painting for the kids The Library Bookvan returns with a fun kid’s craft (new!) Purchase food from the on-site food truck (Lobo Butcher Shop) or bring your own picnic dinner Reusable utensil sets from the City of Goleta #GoGreenGoleta Buy a Dam Dinner t-shirt to commemorate the event Remember the evening – take your photo with one of our Dam Dinner photo frames

Attendees are encouraged to park near the N. La Patera Entrance. Parking is limited at the Stow House (304 N. Los Carneros Road). Wear walking shoes and bring a jacket in case it gets windy. Don’t forget your straw hat! Please do not bring pets, service animals are allowed.

Goleta’s Dam Dinner is organized by the City of Goleta and Goleta Valley Historical Society with special thanks to Big Hammer Lures, Creekside Restaurant, Devereux, Fuel Depot & The Point Market, MarBorg, and the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce.

We can’t wait to see you at the #BestDamDinner on August 15! Bring your family and friends!