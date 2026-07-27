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SANTA BARBARA, CA – July 27, 2026

The City of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce an update to its Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) monthly remittance and payment deadline, reflecting our commitment to supporting local hotels and short‑term rental operators. Based on community feedback and a recent review of the TOT process, the monthly due date has been officially changed from the 10th to the 15th of each month.

On June 16, 2026, the City Council adopted an ordinance to extend the monthly TOT remittance deadline from 10 days to 15 days after the close of each calendar month. This change amends Section 4.08.070 of the Santa Barbara Municipal Code.

Since the TOT ordinance was first approved by Santa Barbara voters in 1964, operators have been required to file and remit their monthly TOT payments by the 10th day of the following month. Over time, many lodging operators have shared that the current 10‑day window can be challenging, especially when preparing end‑of‑month financial reports, completing City forms, issuing payments, and managing staffing constraints. Weekends and holidays can further compress the timeline.

After discussing the proposed extension with operators, the City received positive feedback and support for adjusting the deadline. Extending the remittance period to 15 days is expected to better align with business processes for operators while enhancing the City’s internal workflow. The updated ordinance reflects the needs of Santa Barbara’s lodging industry and supports continued collaboration between local businesses and the City.

Complete information can be found on the website at Transient Occupancy Tax (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/TOT).