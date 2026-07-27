From Imagination to Illustration: The Art of Creating Children’s Books: Four Award-Winning Creators Share Their Passion for Children’s Literature

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(Ojai, CA – July 27, 2026) Have you ever wondered what it takes to create a children’s book that captures a young reader’s imagination? From memorable characters and engaging stories to illustrations that bring every page to life, creating books for children requires a unique blend of creativity, craftsmanship, and an understanding of how young readers think and feel.

On Saturday, August 15, at 2 p.m., the Ojai Art Center Literary Branch will present Share the Magic Behind Creating Books for Young Readers, an afternoon celebrating children’s and young adult literature with three award-winning authors and a local illustrator. They will discuss their inspirations, why they chose this genre, and each will read from one of their books. The program, held in the gallery, begins at 2 p.m., followed by an informal salon at 3 p.m., where audience members can meet the speakers, ask questions, and purchase signed books. Refreshments will be served. A $5 donation is appreciated to cover the cost of food and wine. The event is open to the public, and all ages are welcome.

The featured authors each bring a distinctive perspective to writing for young readers.

Anita Perez Ferguson writes award-winning bilingual fiction for young adults, particularly “reluctant readers”—a challenge she understands from her own childhood. Her stories help open the joy of reading to a broader audience while celebrating diverse voices and cultures.

Gretchen Webber has loved drawing and storytelling since childhood. She has transformed that lifelong passion into beautifully illustrated picture books that celebrate imagination, creativity, and family.

Hal Price, an internationally bestselling author and Carpinteria’s 2023 Poet of the Year, creates children’s books written entirely in verse. His stories encourage mindfulness, courage, and following one’s heart while making poetry accessible and enjoyable for young readers.

Joining the panel is illustrator Jenifer Novak, whose background in art, design, and coaching has shaped her approach to visual storytelling. “Illustration works its magic when it connects the reader to the story more deeply,” Novak said. “It’s the spark that ignites attention, curiosity, and the desire to turn the page.”

The discussion will be moderated by Ojai Art Center Literary Branch Chair Kathleen Kaiser, who will explore how stories evolve from an initial idea into finished books.

“We’ll talk about where inspiration comes from, how words and illustrations work together, and what it takes to create stories that excite, comfort, and inspire young readers,” Kaiser said. “Whether you’re an aspiring children’s author, an illustrator, a parent, grandparent, educator, or simply someone who loves children’s books, this promises to be a delightful afternoon.”

About the Speakers

Anita Perez Ferguson Anita Perez Ferguson is a two-time recipient of the San Francisco Writers Conference YA Writers Award. Her bilingual fiction encourages young readers—especially reluctant readers—to discover the joy of books while celebrating California’s diverse cultural heritage. Her nonfiction highlights underrepresented communities, earning her the 2014 Lacayo Lifetime Achievement Award from the United States Hispanic Leadership Institute. She is a former Chair and current Advisor to the InterAmerican Foundation and serves as a Visiting Lecturer for the Council for Independent Colleges.

Gretchen Webber Gretchen Webber fulfilled a lifelong dream of becoming a children’s author with her picture books Beanie the Weenie and Frank the Tank. A lifelong artist and storyteller, she believes creativity and imagination are essential to learning and personal growth. She is currently writing her first chapter book for elementary-age readers.

Hal Price Hal Price is a 14-time international bestselling author, Master Storyteller, and Carpinteria’s 2023 Poet of the Year. His award-winning children’s books use poetry to encourage mindfulness, compassion, and resilience. He regularly visits schools throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties to teach poetry and has long supported the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

Jenifer Novak Jenifer Novak is an illustrator, designer, entrepreneur, and creative coach. After operating a successful mural studio for 15 years, she turned her talents to illustrating children’s books while helping professionals and creatives develop their own artistic potential. Her illustration philosophy centers on simplicity and emotional connection, creating artwork that inspires curiosity and strengthens the bond between story and reader.

Calendar Information

Magic Behind Creating Books for Young Readers

Ojai Art Center Literary EventAugust 15, 2026, from 2 to 4 pmOjai Art Center, 113 South Montgomery Street, Ojai

A donation of $5 is requested

Wine and refreshments follow the discussion period.

For more information, contact the Ojai Art Center, 805-646-0117