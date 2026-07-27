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LOMPOC, CA, July 27, 2026 – The Charlotte’s Web Bookmobile is excited to announce that registration is open for the 3rd Annual Edible Books Contest. A highlight of the summer program, the Edible Books Contest will take place on Friday, July 31 at Lompoc’s Ryon Park, located at 800 W. Ocean Ave.

Young book lovers and aspiring chefs ages 7 to 14 are invited to transform their favorite literary works and book characters into delicious-looking edible masterpieces. Entries can take any edible form, such as decorating a cupcake to represent a favorite literary character or using fruit to create a scene from a favorite book.

Participants should bring their edible creations to Ryon Park at 10:30 a.m. for public display. Entries will be judged on creativity and visual presentation. This year’s guest judges are Missy Morales and her daughter, Danica, owners of Sweet Baking Co.

Winners will be announced at 11:30 a.m. and prizes will be awarded in categories such as Best in Show and People’s Choice.

Community members looking to register or for more information are encouraged to visit Lompoc Library Event Calendar.

The Lompoc Public Library System

The Lompoc Public Library System has been serving the Lompoc Valley for more than 100 years. The Lompoc Public Library System engages, empowers, and enriches our community.

The library is committed to bringing quality programming and educational opportunities to people of all ages. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about the Lompoc Public Library System locations, hours and programming, visit us online at cityoflompoc.com/library.