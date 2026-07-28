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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Downtown Club of Santa Barbara is inviting the community to celebrate one of Fiesta’s most cherished family traditions while helping support local youth. The Downtown Club Fiesta Children’s Carnival returns Thursday, August 6 through Sunday, August 9, bringing carnival rides, games, food, and family-friendly entertainment to downtown Santa Barbara.

The carnival will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

While the carnival has long been a favorite Fiesta destination for families, it also serves an important purpose: raising funds to support The Downtown Club’s youth development programs throughout the year. Proceeds from the event help provide local children with access to academic support, mentorship, healthy meals and snacks, and enrichment opportunities in areas such as music, arts, sports, and leadership development.

The Downtown Club currently serves more than 200 local youth, creating a safe and supportive environment where young people can learn, grow, and thrive. For many families, these programs would not be possible without the generosity and support of the community.

The Downtown Club is grateful for the support of community partners, including Raising Cane’s, whose sponsorship is helping make this year’s carnival possible.

Admission to the carnival is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 3-17. Unlimited ride wristbands are available for purchase separately. Families who purchase wristbands in advance can skip the line and save before the event.

Presale wristbands are available at:

https://innovativeticketing.com/Events/eventDetails.aspx?eid=NzY1QkRGOTAtMDk3Ny00NDYwLUE5MkMtOTg5MTM1N0NFNTQy

The Downtown Club is currently seeking additional sponsors and volunteers to help make this year’s carnival a success. Sponsorship opportunities help offset event costs while directly supporting youth programs throughout the year. Volunteers are needed to assist with games, activities, admissions, hospitality, and other event needs.

For sponsorship or partnership opportunities, contact:

Luna Shalabi

Development Team Lead

The Downtown Club of Santa Barbara

luna@boysandgirlssb.org

(805) 962-2382

To support The Downtown Club’s youth programs, donations can be made at:

https://www.boysandgirlssb.org/donate

Donations may also be made by check, payable to:

The Downtown Club

632 E. Canon Perdido St.

Santa Barbara, CA 93103

For more information about The Downtown Club, visit:

https://www.boysandgirlssb.org

About The Downtown Club

The Downtown Club of Santa Barbara provides a safe and supportive environment where local youth can learn, grow, and thrive. Through academic support, recreation, arts, mentorship, and enrichment programs, the Club helps young people develop the confidence and skills they need to succeed, regardless of their circumstances.