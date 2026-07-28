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SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) is pleased to announce that the application window for the 2026 Clean Air Grant Program is now open. Applications will be accepted starting today, Monday, July 27, through Friday, September 4. Approximately $2.3 million is available this year for voluntary projects that reduce emissions and support the adoption of cleaner technologies across Santa Barbara County.

Project applications will be competitively ranked, with priority given to:

• Projects located in disadvantaged communities throughout Santa Barbara County

• Zero-emission technology projects

• Projects that achieve high emission reductions and strong cost-effectiveness

Individuals, businesses, government agencies, and nonprofits seeking to replace old equipment with newer, cleaner technology, or transition to zero-emission vehicles, equipment, and/or fueling infrastructure, are encouraged to apply. All proposed projects must be surplus to any rule or regulation.

Successful projects will be eligible to receive a grant ranging from $10,000 to $250,000. Final grant amounts will depend on several factors, including but not limited to equipment usage, cost-effectiveness, emission reductions, eligible project costs, and fund availability.

Examples of eligible projects include:

• Alternative fueling infrastructure

o Electric vehicle charging stations

o Hydrogen fueling stations

o Shore power system

o Portable power units

o Stationary agricultural pump electrification

• Off-road equipment replacement

o Tractors

o Forklifts

o Loaders and dozers

o Excavators

o Agricultural utility vehicles

• On-road heavy-duty vehicle replacement

o Heavy-duty trucks and buses

o Solid waste collection vehicles

o Transit urban buses

o Public agency and utility vehicleso Emergency vehicles

• Locomotive replacement

• Marine vessel engine replacement (regulated and non-regulated commercial vessels)

• Stationary agricultural pump replacement

• Stationary emergency diesel generator replacement and diesel particulate filter installation

• Zero-emission school bus fleet expansions

Over the last 37 years, APCD has distributed more than $64 million dollars in state and local funds for voluntary emission-reduction grant and incentive projects throughout Santa Barbara County. These projects have collectively eliminated several thousand tons of smog-forming pollution and particulate matter, both of which harm human health.

“We are excited for what is sure to be another successful year of our Clean Air Grants program,” said Aeron Arlin Genet, APCD’s Executive Director. “Ever year, this program provides an opportunity for local businesses and organizations to cost-effectively transition to cleaner technologies. Program participants are helping contribute to cleaner air for Santa Barbara County.”

The following testimonials have been provided by past Clean Air Grant recipients about their experience with the program:

“Working with the SBCAPCD on our Clean Air Grants application and funding for our EV infrastructure project was straightforward and seamless. Their response and turnaround time was quick and the funds greatly assisted with helping make the project possible.” – Ocean Park Hotels (Buellton)

“Without the assistance of the SBCAPCD Clean Air Grant Program it would difficult, if not impossible, to rationalize spending that amount of money on a new tractor. However, because of the grants’ assistance, we are able to purchase new, reliable, and clean equipment for our farm year in and year out. We intend to utilize the Clean Air Grant for as long as it is offered, and we deeply appreciate the accessibility to this program.” – Perseverance Custom Harvesting (Santa Maria)

“The Santa Barbara County APCD Clean Air Grants Program helped Goleta Water District install electric vehicle charging infrastructure that supports our progress toward net-zero emissions and a more sustainable future. This project is another important step in reducing greenhouse gas emissions while supporting our transition to cleaner, more cost-effective operations. We appreciate the APCD’s partnership and continued investment in projects that benefit our community.” – Goleta Water District (Goleta)