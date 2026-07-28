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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara Health Department will host its 4th annual Back-to-School Health Fairs in Santa Barbara, Lompoc, and Santa Maria, continuing a tradition that brought more than 2,400 attendees last year. The health fairs are free and open to the public, welcoming students and families, community members and residents of all ages.

Event Dates and Locations:

Tuesday, August 4, 2026 – 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Santa Maria Health Care Center- 2115 Centerpointe Pkwy, Santa Maria

Wednesday, August 5, 2026 – 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Lompoc Health Center- 301 North “R” St, Lompoc

Thursday, August 6, 2026 – 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Franklin Health Center- 1136 E Montecito St, Santa Barbara

The health fairs aim to prepare families and students for the upcoming school year by offering free sports physicals, school-required immunizations, and access to a wide range of family resources. Children will also receive free backpacks, school supplies, and hygiene kits.

“Each year, our Back-to-School Health Fairs bring together families, community partners, and our dedicated Health Center teams to support the well-being of students and families across Santa Barbara County. These events reflect our commitment to making healthcare accessible to everyone, ensuring children are healthy, prepared, and confident as they start the new school year,” said Mouhanad Hammami, County Health Director. “We’re excited to welcome the community for a closer look at the vital work happening in our Health Centers every day and the resources available to their families throughout the county.”

These events highlight the essential role County Health Centers play in supporting families throughout Santa Barbara County and ensuring students are ready for a safe and healthy school year.

The CDC and World Health Organization estimate that 40 million children missed their measles vaccinations in 2021. In the 2022 Santa Barbara County Community Health Needs Assessment, access to care emerged as one of the priority health issues for youth. Now more than ever, it is important to make sure your family gets routine medical care and are up to date on all recommended vaccines.

The events feature partnerships with over 30 community organizations to provide families with resources including information on immigration assistance, nutrition education, and mental health support. We invite the public to join us for engaging activities, informative resources from community partners, to jam out with the DJ, and to taste the flavors served up by local food trucks.

The health fairs offer school-required immunizations and sports physicals. Registration varies by location. Staff will be on-site to link families to medical resources for which they may be eligible.

For more information, visit: https://www.countyofsb.org/4276/Back-to-School-Health-Fairs.