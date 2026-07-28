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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA – This year, the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara awarded $30,000 in grants to two UC Santa Barbara programs advancing cancer research and support for local families: UC Santa Barbara Pre-College Programs and Kesem at UCSB.

UCSB Pre-College Programs

The Cancer Foundation awarded a $25,000 grant to UC Santa Barbara Pre-College Programs to help high school students conduct oncology-related, university-level research while earning college credit. Through the Pre-College Programs, including the Research Mentorship Program (RMP) and Summer Research Academies (SRA), high-achieving students engage in hands-on research projects within campus laboratories alongside top researchers. In 2025, 75 students participated in the seven-week RMP and 360 in the four-week SRA, earning up to 8 university credits.

Since 2017, the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara has partnered with UCSB to increase access to these prestigious programs by offsetting program costs and providing scholarships, ensuring underrepresented students can participate regardless of financial barriers.

As part of its ongoing partnership with UCSB, Cancer Foundation staff and trustees recently visited campus to meet with students participating in the Pre-College Programs and learn about their oncology-related research. Among the topics presented were studies on cellular imaging, biomarkers of cellular stress, gene expression, and DNA twisting, research that could one day contribute to new discoveries in cancer detection and treatment.

Kesem at UCSB

The Cancer Foundation also awarded a $5,000 grant to Kesem at UCSB to support its free summer camp in Santa Barbara County for children ages 6 to 18 who have been impacted by a parent’s cancer diagnosis. Kesem at UCSB is a chapter of the nationwide program that offers supportive camps led by highly trained college student volunteers, where children can share their experiences with others who are going through something similar. Through fun activities and a strong sense of community, the camp helps kids navigate the anxiety, isolation, and uncertainty that can come with a parent’s cancer diagnosis.

Since 2017, the Cancer Foundation has awarded Kesem at UCSB $62,000 to help children and families in Santa Barbara navigate one of the most difficult experiences of their lives.

A Lasting Partnership with UC Santa Barbara

For more than a decade, the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara has partnered with UC Santa Barbara to support programs that advance cancer research, education, and community care. This year’s grants to UCSB’s Pre-College Programs and Kesem at UCSB continue that shared commitment to improving the lives of people affected by cancer.

“With cancer incidence on the rise, cancer research and support programs are more important now than ever,” said Lori Willis, Executive Director of the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara. “We are proud to partner with UC Santa Barbara to invest in programs that inspire future researchers and provide care, connection, and hope to children and families navigating cancer.”

For more information about UCSB’s Research Mentorship Program, visit http://www.summer.ucsb.edu/programs/research-mentorship-program/overview.

For more information about Camp Kesem, visit https://www.kesem.org/

About the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara:

The Cancer Foundation is an independent nonprofit and the exclusive fundraising partner of the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center. The Foundation strives to ensure that Ridley-Tree Cancer Center physicians and staff have the necessary means to positively impact patients on a daily basis while also providing funding to local organizations that offer additional services and care to patients. To learn more, visit the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara at http://www.cfsb.org or find us on Instagram and Facebook.