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Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites the community to celebrate the grand opening of Sweetaly Gelato with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, August 1, at 12:00 PM at 401 Paseo Nuevo.

Founded in Salt Lake City in 2014, Sweetaly is a family-owned Italian gelato company dedicated to bringing the authentic flavors and traditions of Italy to the United States. Using carefully selected ingredients and preparing fresh gelato daily, Sweetaly has become known for its commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and genuine Italian hospitality. The Santa Barbara location marks the company’s third retail shop and its first in California, representing an exciting new chapter for the family business.

“Opening Sweetaly in Santa Barbara is a dream many years in the making. Since opening our first shop in Utah over a decade ago, our goal has always been simple: serve authentic Italian gelato made with the finest ingredients and make every guest feel at home. This location is especially meaningful

because it marks the beginning of the next chapter for our family, and we can’t wait to become part of this wonderful community,” says Franceso Amendola, owner.

“I’ve grown up watching our family’s passion turn into something people truly love. Being part of Sweetaly’s next chapter is an incredible opportunity, and I’m excited to welcome Santa Barbara with fresh gelato, warm hospitality, and a place where friends and families can create happy memories together,” says Sophie Amendola, daughter of the owners.

“Downtown Santa Barbara is known for its vibrant mix of local businesses and unique culinary experiences, and Sweetaly Gelato is a wonderful addition to that community,” says Robin Elander, Executive Director of the DSBIA.

“We’re excited to welcome Sweetaly to downtown and invite everyone to experience this delicious new destination.”

EVENT DETAILS:

What: Sweetaly Gelato Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening

When: Saturday, August 1, at 12:00 PM

Where: 401 Paseo Nuevo

For more information, visit sweetaly.com or follow @sweetalygelatoon Instagram.

The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is a nonprofit dedicated to providing enhanced services to make downtown a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information on DSBIA’s events, programs, and a directory of businesses, visit http://www.DowntownSB.org.