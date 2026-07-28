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Goleta, CA, July 28, 2026 — Tiny hands covered in paint. A sculpture made of sticks, feathers, and toilet paper rolls. A masterpiece that looks nothing like anyone else’s. At LEAP’s Children’s Centers, this isn’t a random art activity—it’s a strategic approach to early childhood development.

On July 28, LEAP’s Process Art Show at its Phelps Children’s Center showcased artwork created by children ranging from two years old through Pre-K. Students experimented with materials, made their own choices, solved problems, and expressed their ideas freely—creating one-of-a-kind works of art.

At LEAP, children engage in both product art and process art, each offering unique opportunities for learning and development.

“Product art and process art are two different approaches to creative experiences. Both are very present in our classrooms. The product art approach focuses on the finished product while process art supports the creativity, sensory exploration and the journey the child took to get there,” said Alyssa Vernoy, LEAP Site Supervisor.

Research shows that open-ended, child-directed learning experiences support the development of executive functioning—the brain skills responsible for planning, flexible thinking, self-regulation, and problem solving. According to the National Association for the Education of Young Children, process art also encourages expressive language, nurtures social and emotional development, and strengthens thinking skills by allowing children to explore materials without predetermined outcomes.

The Process Art Show was led by Teaching Assistant Dena Robles, whose background in the arts helped shape the event. Before joining LEAP, Robles worked as a professional photographer and elementary school art specialist, and holds an Associate of Arts degree in Commercial Art. Her experience and passion for child-led creativity guided the vision for the exhibition.

“Art is much more than creating a pretty picture,” said Robles. “It is a form of communication, self-expression, discovery, and problem solving. Children are developing their fine motor skills while learning about color, shape, scale, structure, and texture—all concepts and skills that carry with them throughout their lives.”

About LEAP

LEAP: Learn. Engage. Advocate. Partner. mitigates the effects of poverty, racism, and trauma by providing high-quality, trauma-informed childcare, comprehensive, culturally sensitive family support, and visionary community leadership.

We envision a community where children are loved, valued, and respected and families are supported to reach their highest potential. For more information, visit http://www.LEAPcentralcoast.org