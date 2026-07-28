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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Friendship Center’s 50th Anniversary Summer Polo Soirée brought together nearly 100 community members for an unforgettable afternoon of celebration, philanthropy, and polo, raising more than $75,000. The fundraising effort exceeded its goal, ensuring continued compassionate daytime care and support for older adults living with dementia and their family caregivers throughout South Santa Barbara County.

Held on Friday, July 17, at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, this Friendship Center event welcomed longtime supporters while introducing more than 30 new friends to the Friendship Center family. Guests enjoyed premium polo viewing, gourmet lite bites, a hosted bar, an exciting silent auction, and a special “Polo 101” experience led by polo expert Claudia Uretz and her horse Peanut, all while celebrating Friendship Center’s 50 years of service to the community.

The funds raised will directly support Friendship Center’s specialized care programs, enriching activities, caregiver resources, and financial assistance, helping local families have access to high-quality dementia care.

“We are incredibly grateful to every sponsor, donor, volunteer, auction donor, and guest who helped make this event such a tremendous success,” said Kathryn Westland, Executive Director of Friendship Center. “Celebrating our 50th anniversary alongside so many dedicated supporters while exceeding our fundraising goal is a testament to how deeply our community cares about ensuring older adults living with dementia receive the dignity, connection, and compassionate care they deserve.”

Friendship Center extends its appreciation to everyone who contributed to the success of the Summer Polo Soirée and Summer Campaign. Their generosity will make a meaningful difference in the lives of local families navigating the challenges of dementia.

As Friendship Center continues celebrating its 50th Anniversary throughout the year, the community is invited to participate in two new signature events. On Saturday, September 26, Friendship Center will host its inaugural Dementia Care Conference at The Leta Hotel, bringing together local and national experts to provide education, resources, and best practices for professionals, caregivers, and community members. The celebration continues on Sunday, September 27, with the first-ever Friendship Center Family Reunion & Picnic at the Carousel House in Chase Palm Park, welcoming generations of participants, families, staff, volunteers, and supporters to celebrate five decades of community, care, and connection. For more information about these upcoming Friendship Center 50th Anniversary events visit fcsb.org/50-years/.

About Friendship Center

Founded in 1976, Friendship Center is a nonprofit adult day services organization dedicated to enriching the lives of older adults living with dementia and providing support, education, and respite for their families. Through engaging programs, compassionate care, and meaningful community connections, Friendship Center helps participants thrive while maintaining dignity, purpose, and joy.

For more information, visit fcsb.org.