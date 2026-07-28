Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — Travelers on Highway 192 between Montecito and Carpinteria will encounter a full overnight closure Thursday, July 30.

This full closure will take place Thursday, July 30, from 8 pm to 6 am between Torro Canyon Park and Torito Road.

Crews will be working at two different locations to replace two Southern California Edison poles.

The following detours will be available:

Travelers heading south on Highway 192 will be detoured in Ortega Ridge Road.

Travelers heading north on Highway 192 will be detoured onto Toro Canyon Road.

Access will be allowed to residents in the area of the full closure. Message and directional signs will alert travelers in advance of the closure. Please allow for extra time for your travels. The full overnight closure work is expected to be completed by the morning of Friday, July 31.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: X/Twitter at: CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information in real time at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/