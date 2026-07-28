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Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is thrilled to announce the addition of a fully equipped music room to its campus facilities and extends its gratitude to local Montecito residents and singers/songwriters, Lila and Georgia MacPhail, for their generous contribution of this exciting new learning space.

The addition of this space for the creative arts allows the organization to expand its mission to offer girls abundant opportunities to learn and grow as they become the strong, smart, and bold leaders of tomorrow.

When asked what she envisions the space will be for the girls, Georgia stated: “I think that this room is a place where they can share [their] passion and be creative and play with each other. I think that that’s really magical, especially in a place like this, and so I hope it inspires that.”

The new space contains an array of musical equipment including guitars, amps, a keyboard, a drum set, and a desktop computer station for the girls to receive virtual music tutoring.

“We’ve been singing together our whole lives,” said Georgia, “and so this was just something that I think really represented a piece of us and something that we wanted to be able to give back, because it’s been such a big part of our lives.”

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s facility contains numerous spaces catered to fostering girls’ achievement in STEM, literacy, and athletics, but the music studio project represents a meaningful opportunity for greater inclusion of artistic programming.

“We are so grateful to the MacPhail family for this generous gift, and can’t wait to witness the girls develop their talents,” said Madeline Balser, Development Director at Girls Inc. Of Carpinteria. “At Girl Inc., we are all about encouraging the girls to try new hobbies in a supportive, all-girls environment. Some of the girls have been exposed to music at home or in school, but for the majority, this will be their first time gaining hands-on experience with an instrument. We are so excited to develop a music program that invites girls to find their voice, express their creativity, and learn to create together.”

As future plans for the music room continue to take shape, the organization is currently seeking volunteer music teachers who would like to share their musical expertise with the girls.

For more information about Girls Inc. of Carpinteria or volunteer opportunities, please email information@girlsinc-carp.org or visit [http://www.girlsinc-carp.org](http://www.girlsinc-carp.org).