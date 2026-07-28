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Santa Barbara, CA, July 28, 2026 – Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) is proud to welcome Mindy Denson as the newest member of its Board of Directors. Denson joins the leadership team with a long history of local engagement and a deep commitment to supporting the organization’s compassionate mission.

Mindy has spent more than 30 years in Santa Barbara working in substance abuse counseling and retail management. Moving from Cleveland, Ohio, Mindy attended UCSB and after completing graduate school, she worked for Santa Barbara and San Mateo Counties counseling individuals and groups with alcohol/drug problems.

After 16 years of counseling, Mindy decided to turn her talent towards the retail world. She became the Northern California representative for the CHANEL Beaute and Fragrance division setting up seminars and events for clients and spent 16 years with the company beginning in San Francisco and then in Chicago and New York City as a Store Director.

In 2001, she moved back to California and began work as the Assistant Store Manager for Saks Fifth Avenue in downtown Santa Barbara for 5 years. Mindy then took a position at Louis Vuitton once again as a Store Director. She spent 5.5 years with the company before retiring. Mindy now works part time in a small store close to her home.

Since 2005, Mindy has been a deeply dedicated volunteer and advocate for HSB. Alongside her husband, Chris, she has served as an HSB ambassador, welcoming guests and offering beverages to individuals coming to open house evenings. Her hands-on involvement includes setting up and executing off-campus fundraising events to bring awareness to HSB’s mission and raise funds. Additionally, Mindy has been instrumental in organizing and gathering items for the Heroes of Hospice auction and actively serves on the Light Up a Life committee.

“I worked as a counselor for over 16 years and have seen firsthand how important it is to have compassion and care for those experiencing loss or a life-altering disease. I’m truly honored to serve on the Hospice of Santa Barbara board. I’m very proud of being a founding member of our Heroes of Hospice event designed to honor our community members and organizations for their contributions to our mission,” said Denson.

“I have worked with Mindy through many years of my career as she has served the nonprofit community,” said David Selberg, CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara. “She brings a rare and deeply valuable combination of professional counseling insights and exceptional leadership skills to our board. Her heart for service, combined with her extensive executive experience right here in Santa Barbara, will be invaluable as we guide HSB forward. We are honored to have her join us.”

Hospice of Santa Barbara provides professional counseling, support groups, and patient care services free of charge to individuals and families who are grieving the death of a loved one or experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness. Hospice of Santa Barbara also provides counseling in our offices and on 17 local elementary, junior high, and high school campuses to children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one.