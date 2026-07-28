When voters approve a dedicated funding measure like Measure C, they expect more than good intentions. They expect transparency, accountability, and measurable results.

Homelessness remains one of the most pressing challenges facing our community. Residents see the impacts every day, and many are asking whether the efforts supported by taxpayer dollars are achieving meaningful results.

Taxpayers deserve to know how their money is being spent, what outcomes are being achieved, and whether those outcomes justify the cost.

This isn’t about politics. It’s about transparency, accountability, and public trust.

The voters approved Measure C. Taxpayers provided the funding.

We deserve the answers.