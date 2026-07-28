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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — July 27, 2026 — Pueblo Radiology Associates (PRA) today announced that seven fellowship-trained radiologists have joined its staﬀ in a dynamic addition that expands the group’s subspecialty depth and extends PRA’s imaging services throughout the Cottage Health system.

This month, PRA begins providing radiology services at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, adding to its long-established coverage at other Cottage Health sites. Patients across the Cottage Health system and at Pueblo Radiology Medical Group’s (PRMG) outpatient imaging centers are now served by the same unified team of subspecialty-trained radiologists. The transition brings together two groups of physicians who have spent their careers caring for the same families, in the same community. Together, they now share one team and one commitment to the Central Coast.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these physicians to PRA. All of these radiologists have cared for this community for years. Uniting under one practice means every Cottage campus is covered by one team, with the same subspecialty depth behind every study,” said Dr. Laura Traube, President of PRA.

The combined group covers the full range of diagnostic and interventional subspecialties, including neuroradiology, breast imaging, body imaging, musculoskeletal imaging, and interventional radiology.

“Radiology is a highly specialized field. The doctor reading your knee MRI should be someone who reads knee MRIs every day. By bringing these physicians together, we can make sure each patient’s images are reviewed by the specialist who knows that part of the body best. That means a more accurate diagnosis, answers that come back faster, and fewer repeat scans,” said Dr. Jacob Harter, Medical Director for PRMG.

For patients, the clearest benefit is continuity. A radiologist who has followed a patient’s imaging over time reads the current study with the last one in mind. That perspective is often what separates a finding that needs attention from one that has been stable for years, and in some cases answers a question that would otherwise require more imaging.

About Pueblo Radiology Associates: PRA is an independent, physician-owned practice providing advanced diagnostic imaging and interventional radiology physician services across the Central Coast, serving hospitals and imaging centers in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties. Its radiologists are fellowship-trained across the full range of imaging subspecialties. Learn more at http://www.puebloradiology.com/associates.