The death of Bruce at Camp Canine is an unspeakable tragedy on every level. Everybody agrees with that. We can’t go back in time and undo what happened but we can look to the future and accept the realities of the situation as it stands now.

The fact is that Camp Canine has been around for more than four decades serving more than 700,000 dog families. It fills a vital role in our community. To have it go away would be a hardship for many local families that depend on it.

Let’s agree to move away from the hate mongering and forward together in order to develop a solution that best serves our dog community.