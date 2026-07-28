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Santa Barbara, CA — The Santa Barbara Rodeo is honored to introduce a new annual tradition at this year’s opening-night ceremony: The Dustin Noblitt Legacy Award. The inaugural award will be presented to Dustin Noblitt on Friday, July 31, 2026, at Earl Warren Showgrounds, recognizing him as a dedicated leader and true champion of rodeo whose decades of service have helped preserve its traditions, strengthen its future and advance the Western way of life.

The Dustin Noblitt Legacy Award will be presented annually to individuals whose leadership, dedication and commitment help preserve and advance the spirit of rodeo and the Western way of life. The Noblitt family’s connection to the Santa Barbara Rodeo spans four generations. Dustin’s grandfather and father both competed at the rodeo, and Dustin first entered the arena as an 11-year-old competitor in 1985. His daughters, Avery and Sadie, later carried the family tradition forward.

Noblitt also played a significant leadership role in shaping the rodeo. He served as Arena Director from 2006 through 2010 and as Rodeo Chairman from 2011 through 2015, helping build an event that celebrated Santa Barbara’s Western roots while creating lasting memories for contestants and spectators alike. When the rodeo’s future became uncertain in 2025, Noblitt once again stepped forward. His guidance, encouragement and steadfast support were instrumental in preserving this community tradition for future generations.

“I am truly honored and humbled to receive this award,” said Noblitt. “The Santa Barbara Rodeo has been a part of my life since 1985. As a third-generation competitor, I’ve had the privilege of roping and riding alongside my grandfather, my father and both of my daughters. This rodeo is deeply woven into my family’s heritage. It represents the traditions and values rooted in farming and ranching within this community—values that make it so incredibly special. I’ve been fortunate not only to compete with my family and friends, but also to volunteer over the years to help keep this tradition alive. Thank you to the Santa Barbara Rodeo for this Legacy Award, I am eternally grateful.”

Dustin Noblitt’s commitment to Western heritage extends well beyond the arena. Noblitt is the owner and CEO of ProEquine Group and RHE Hatco, home to some of the most iconic brands in the Western industry, including Resistol, Stetson, Charlie 1 Horse, Cowboys Choice Feeds, Fast Back Ropes, and the Cactus Group. He has helped unite generations of American craftsmanship with a forward-looking business strategy, guiding legacy brands through a period of growth and renewed global interest in Western culture.

In celebration of the inaugural presentation, legendary Western silversmith Clint Orms Engravers & Silversmith’s has partnered with the Santa Barbara Rodeo to gift Noblitt a custom, one-of-a-kind buckle handcrafted in Kerrville, Texas. Renowned for creating heirloom pieces that celebrate character, achievement and tradition, Orms has earned recognition throughout the rodeo world and beyond for his unparalleled craftsmanship.

“For generations, rodeo has been about more than competition; it is about character, tradition and the people who dedicate themselves to preserving the Western way of life,” said Clint Orms, founder and master silversmith. “It is a tremendous honor to partner with the Santa Barbara Rodeo to create a buckle that will recognize Dustin Noblitt and future recipients of this award. I hope that each piece becomes an enduring symbol of the legacy these individuals leave behind and the traditions they help carry forward for generations to come.”

Through this special partnership with the Santa Barbara Rodeo, Orms will create a unique commemorative buckle for each future recipient of the Dustin Noblitt Legacy Award. The buckle is intended to serve as an enduring symbol of excellence, Western heritage and the spirit of the American West.

The inaugural Dustin Noblitt Legacy Award will be presented during a special ceremony at the beginning of Friday’s rodeo. The presentation will celebrate a man whose lifetime of leadership and service has touched generations of rodeo families and whose legacy is now permanently woven into the history of the Santa Barbara Rodeo.

Don’t miss three action-packed days of professional rodeo competition where the surf meets the dirt at the Santa Barbara Rodeo, July 31 – August 2, 2026. Tickets are on sale now at earlwarren.com.

About the Santa Barbara Rodeo

The Santa Barbara Rodeo returns to Earl Warren Showgrounds July 31–August 2, 2026, for three days of professional rodeo competition, Western heritage, live entertainment, food and family fun. Produced by Flying U Rodeo and sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), the event celebrates Santa Barbara’s deep-rooted equestrian and vaquero heritage while showcasing top competitors in bull riding, barrel racing, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, tie-down roping, team roping and more, along with Mutton Bustin’ during each performance. Tickets and more information at earlwarren.com .