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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A beloved Santa Barbara Fiesta tradition is returning this year as The Downtown Club of Santa Barbara hosts its annual Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, August 8, from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

The community is invited to enjoy a morning of delicious pancakes and Fiesta spirit while supporting programs that serve local youth throughout the year. Breakfast is free and open to everyone, with donations warmly encouraged to help provide children and teens with access to academic support, mentorship, and enrichment opportunities.

The Downtown Club serves more than 200 local youth each year, offering a safe and welcoming place where young people can spend time after school while participating in programs focused on education, leadership, recreation, arts, music, and personal growth.

Funds raised through community donations help sustain these programs and ensure that local youth have access to opportunities that may otherwise be unavailable to their families.

In addition to enjoying a delicious breakfast, community members can learn more about The Downtown Club’s programs, volunteer opportunities, and ways to support local youth.

The Downtown Club is also seeking community volunteers to help with the Pancake Breakfast. Volunteers are needed to assist with hospitality, event setup, activities, and guest support.

For sponsorship or partnership opportunities, contact:

Luna Shalabi

Development Team Lead

The Downtown Club of Santa Barbara

luna@boysandgirlssb.org

(805) 962-2382

To donate towards The Downtown Club’s youth programs, visit:

https://www.boysandgirlssb.org/donate

Donations may also be made by check, payable to:

The Downtown Club

632 E. Canon Perdido St.

Santa Barbara, CA 93103

For more information about The Downtown Club, visit:

https://www.boysandgirlssb.org

About The Downtown Club

The Downtown Club of Santa Barbara provides a safe and supportive environment where local youth can learn, grow, and thrive. Through academic support, recreation, arts, mentorship, and enrichment programs, the Club helps young people develop the confidence and skills they need to succeed, regardless of their circumstances.