Language evolves over time. Each generation may attach new meaning to a word. The meaning of the word “trumpery” has changed somewhat since it first appeared in the mid 15th century. According to Merriam-Webster, the word “trumpery” originally meant “deceit” or “fraud.” A hundred years later its meaning had changed to “worthless nonsense” or “objects with little or no value.”

The word may now be returning to its original meaning, and in fact may be acquiring many new connotations. For example, in addition to “deceit” or “fraud,” it may currently imply “corruption,” “insurrectionist,” and “election denier.” Both “narcissism” and “neurotic projection” are now also closely associated with this word.

Trumpery, largely forgotten for centuries, retains much of its historic meaning, but its definition may now be in need of an update by Merriam-Webster and other dictionaries, to give it more accurate meaning that reflects current implications and usage.

These thoughts came to me when considering this 2026 mid-term campaign slogan: “Eradicate Trumpery Now.”