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(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara invites community members to attend an upcoming public meeting to learn about the latest design concepts for the Northern Branch Jail (NBJ) housing unit replacement project. These meetings will provide an update on recent design development and offer the public an opportunity to share input that will help guide the project’s design phase. Community members may attend whichever meeting is most convenient for them, the same information will be presented at both.

The project will be presented at both meetings to walk attendees through the updated plan. Each meeting will include time for public feedback, including ideas, suggestions, and priorities for the new housing units and associated improvements.

Meeting Options:

Wednesday, August 19 at 5 p.m.

Santa Maria Hearing Room

511 E. Lakeside Parkway

Santa Maria, CA 93455

Thursday, August 20 at 5 p.m.

Santa Barbara Hearing Room and via Zoom

4th Floor, 105 E. Anapamu Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Virtual meeting registration link (August 20 at 5 p.m.), invite will be sent to your email: https://santabarbaracounty.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_kSqOmR5_QCuuHhz7dTQ3rQ

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP by sending an email indicating the location they will be attending to caoemail@countyofsb.org.

Key project goals include the renovation and downsizing of the Main Jail to serve solely as a booking and short-term holding facility, while creating replacement housing units at the Northern Branch Jail. This shift will improve operations and create a better environment for both staff and the incarcerated population.

Background information

Main Jail (South Jail):

The Inmate Reception Center (IRC) at the Main Jail, located at 4436 Calle Real in Santa Barbara, will be repurposed as a booking and pre-arraignment facility.

Northern Branch Jail:

The Northern Branch Jail facility is located at 2301 Black Road in Santa Maria, opened in 2022 with 376 beds. This facility houses incarcerated males and females in medium- and high-security areas. The County is designing new housing units at the Northern Branch Jail to replace beds at the Main Jail.

The Northern Branch Jail is designed as a predominantly direct supervision facility where Custody Deputies work within the housing units 24/7, enhancing supervision and safety. This model has proven to increase safety for incarcerated people, staff, and visitors while allowing more meaningful interactions between the incarcerated and staff, supporting rehabilitation efforts.

The Northern Branch Jail was designed and built to allow incarcerated people with increased access to medical care, mental health care, educational opportunities and vocational opportunities to better prepare incarcerated people for their successful return to their community.