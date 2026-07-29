The Santa Barbara Foresters completed an undefeated run through pool play at the NBC World Series with a 7-2 victory over the Liberal Bee Jays on Tuesday at Eck Stadium, clinching first place in Pool C and a bye into the quarterfinals.

The Foresters finished pool play with a 3-0 record and outscored their three opponents 28-2. The top team in each pool advanced directly to the quarterfinals, while the remaining qualifying teams moved into the opening round of single-elimination play.

Santa Barbara relied on another strong pitching performance to secure the win. Starter Zane Burns worked four scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out four. Jack Fowler followed with two scoreless innings before Joey Wittig, Daniel McAuliff and Luke Cornelison combined to finish the game. The Foresters held Liberal to six hits and one earned run while striking out nine.

The Foresters broke open a scoreless game in the third inning despite recording only one hit in the frame. Zane Becker led off with a double, and Brady Janusek drew a walk before a pair of wild pitches allowed Santa Barbara to score. Donovan Lasalle and Chris Newstrom each drew walks, with Newstrom’s forcing in a run. Sawyer Farr and Nick Salmon also reached via walks during the four-run inning..

The Bee Jays scored their first run in the seventh inning after capitalizing on a defensive error and extra-base hits, cutting into the deficit. Santa Barbara answered in the bottom half of the inning when Klepsch delivered an RBI single and Newstrom drew a bases-loaded walk to extend the lead to 6-1.

The Foresters also ended a Bee Jays’ scoring threat in the seventh by turning a double play involving Farr, Newstrom and Carter Rutenbar.

Play was briefly interrupted in the bottom of the seventh when the lights at Eck Stadium went out, leaving the field in darkness for several minutes. After power was restored, Becker drew a bases-loaded walk to force home another run and increase Santa Barbara’s advantage to 7-1.

With the victory, Santa Barbara advanced directly to the quarterfinals and will have Wednesday off before returning to play on Thursday against an opponent to be determined.