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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Opera Santa Barbara is pleased to announce the election of Melody Ellison to its Board of Directors.

A longtime advocate for the arts and philanthropy, Ellison has served the Santa Barbara cultural community for more than three decades through leadership, volunteerism, fundraising, and community engagement. A passionate supporter of the performing arts, she has dedicated much of her time to strengthening and advancing Santa Barbara’s vibrant cultural landscape.

Ellison is the Founder and Principal of The Halo Group, a boutique public relations and special events firm specializing in lifestyle brands, nonprofit organizations, and mission-driven initiatives.

Most recently, Ellison served as Chair of Opera Santa Barbara’s annual gala, which became the most attended and highest-grossing gala in the organization’s history. She will return as Gala Chair for the upcoming season, continuing her commitment to advancing the company’s mission, cultivating philanthropic support, and strengthening its connection to the community.

For Ellison, the appointment represents both a professional honor and a deeply personal commitment to an organization that has long held a special place in her heart, “Opera Santa Barbara is more than an arts organization to me—it is family. I am honored to join the Board of Directors at such an exciting time for the company and look forward to helping strengthen philanthropic support, expand educational opportunities, and build upon the company’s extraordinary legacy.”

About Opera Santa Barbara

A premier provider of professional music theater for California’s Central Coast since 1994, Opera Santa Barbara has staged more than 95 productions of opera favorites, lesser-known classics, and contemporary American works featuring nationally recognized performers as well as artists and craftspeople of our region. Beyond offering mainstage productions, the company develops the talent of emerging singing actors; educates children in the art and meaning of music theater; and provides free educational and musical programs to the broader Santa Barbara region. For more information visit operasb.org.