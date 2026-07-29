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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Reicker, Pfau, Pyle & McRoy is pleased to announce that attorney Hillary Leffue has joined the firm, bringing extensive experience in litigation, internal investigations, and alternative dispute resolution.

Leffue has built her practice helping businesses navigate high-stakes moments, including shareholder disputes, sensitive internal investigations, and government enforcement actions. She advises clients on a wide range of commercial disputes, including breach of contract, intellectual property, fraud, and consumer protection matters. She has litigated cases in state and federal courts and arbitration proceedings throughout the United States.

“I am excited to join Reicker, Pfau, Pyle & McRoy and become part of a firm known for its commitment to clients and the community,” Leffue said. “I look forward to helping clients navigate complex legal challenges with thoughtful, practical counsel so they can stay focused on running their businesses and pursuing their goals.”

Before joining the firm in June, Leffue practiced at Foley & Lardner LLP, where she advocated for clients in cross-border arbitration disputes arising in the U.S., Asia, Europe, and Latin America. She also advised companies and individuals in enforcement actions brought by the U.S. Department of Justice and other federal and state agencies.

“Hillary is an exceptional litigator whose judgment, practical approach, and dedication to her clients make her a tremendous addition to our firm,” said Nicholas Behrman, partner at Reicker, Pfau, Pyle & McRoy. “She has successfully guided clients through some of their most challenging legal matters, and we’re excited to have her experience and perspective on our team.”

Leffue earned her J.D., cum laude, from the Boston University School of Law and received her B.A. from the University of California, Santa Barbara. She is admitted to practice in California, Massachusetts, and New York.

Among her representative matters, Leffue has represented multinational technology companies and shareholders in international arbitration involving failed public offerings, founders in software company earn-out disputes, insurers in complex breach of contract litigation, and special committees of publicly traded companies conducting sensitive corporate misconduct investigations.

She has also conducted workplace internal investigations, successfully resolved False Claims Act matters, and persuaded federal prosecutors to decline criminal prosecution in an employer immigration investigation.

Leffue is a recognized thought leader on emerging issues in corporate compliance, internal investigations, and international dispute resolution. She has authored numerous publications on topics including international arbitration, Department of Justice enforcement priorities, whistleblower programs, artificial intelligence compliance risks, immigration enforcement, and attorney-client privilege in internal investigations.

About Reicker, Pfau, Pyle & McRoy

Established in 1996, Reicker, Pfau, Pyle & McRoy is a leading full-service law firm serving the Santa Barbara community and clients throughout California and the United States. The firm provides effective and personalized counsel in a variety of practice areas, including startups, mergers and acquisitions, business transactions, real estate transactions, corporate law, civil litigation, land use, employment law, and estate planning.