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Chryss Yost | Credit: Courtesy

Pat Caird | Credit: Courtesy

Ally Meier | Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA — The Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation is pleased to announce its Board of Directors for Fiscal Year 2026–2027, featuring a new slate of officers and the addition of three distinguished community leaders. The Foundation supports the Santa Barbara Public Library through advocacy, fundraising, and community partnerships that strengthen literacy, learning, and access for all.

2026–2027 Board Officers:

Anna Alldredge and Raissa Smorol, Co-Presidents

Anne Howard, Vice President

Peter Ginsberg, Secretary

Brooke McDermott, Treasurer

New Board Members:

Pat Caird — A longtime Santa Barbara resident with deep roots in the community, Pat brings a passion for local history, philanthropy, and community engagement. After a career in her family’s wholesale nursery business, she has dedicated herself to preserving her family’s local legacy while supporting numerous nonprofit organizations throughout Santa Barbara.

Ally Meier, CFP®, CDFA®, CPFA — A Financial Advisor with Arlington Financial Advisors, Ally specializes in financial planning, retirement strategies, tax planning, and wealth management. A former Junior League of Santa Barbara board member and active community volunteer, she is passionate about helping individuals and families thrive while making a positive impact in the community.

Chryss Yost — Santa Barbara Poet Laureate from 2013–2015, Chryss is an award-winning poet, editor, educator, and co-editor/designer of Gunpowder Press. A longtime advocate for poetry education, she brings a deep appreciation for literature, creativity, and lifelong learning to the Foundation.

Continuing their service on the Board are Paloma Arnold, Belma Johnson, David McFadden, and Luke Swetland, whose experience and leadership will help guide the Foundation’s work in the coming year.

“We are honored to serve as Co-Presidents of the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation during this exciting time,” said Anna Alldredge and Raissa Smorol. “Together with our fellow board members, we look forward to strengthening community support for our public library and ensuring it continues to inspire lifelong learning, connection, and opportunity for everyone.”

The Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation invites the community to join in welcoming its newest board members and celebrating the full Board as it begins an exciting new fiscal year of service.

About the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation

The Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation mission is to support the long-term health and sustainability of the Santa Barbara Public Library through public-private partnerships.

To learn more about the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation or to support its work, please visit: http://www.sblibraryfoundation.org

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