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Out of the Box Theatre Company is seeking strong singers and actors for its fall production, Dear Evan Hansen.

DESCRIPTION:

A letter meant to stay private, a truth that was never supposed to come to light, a life he never imagined possible. With a book by Steven Levenson and a soaring, generation‑defining score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, this modern classic follows Evan, a teenager who’s always felt unseen—until a sudden tragedy gives him the chance to reinvent himself. As his web of well-intentioned lies begins to unravel, Evan is forced to confront the fact that the price of belonging may be far steeper than he bargained for. Winner of six Tony Awards, Dear Evan Hansen is is a profoundly contemporary coming-of-age story for anyone who’s ever felt alone in a crowded room.

OTHER INFO:

Performances are scheduled November 6-15, 2026 at Center Stage Theater (Fri-Sun). Rehearsals scheduled to start September 20, 2026 and will generally be held 4-5 evenings a week.

CHARACTER BREAKDOWN:

[EVAN HANSEN] Male-identifying, plays 17. Strong pop tenor, G2-C5. A high school senior who is intelligent and excruciatingly self-conscious. Suffers from depression and severe social anxiety. Evan prefers to hover in the background, a supporting player in his own life, too afraid to step forward into the spotlight and risk ridicule or, what might be worse, no one noticing him at all.

[ZOE MURPHY] Female-identifying, plays 16. Pop soprano, F3-E5. Sensitive and sophisticated, with a sharp sense of humor, Zoe couldn’t care less about the status games and popularity rites of high school. She feels a terrible ambivalence about the death of her brother, Connor.

[CONNOR MURPHY] Male-identifying, plays 17. Pop baritone/tenor, C3-G#4. An angry, disaffected loner, Connor has been a troubled kid for as long as anyone can remember. He’s an enigma. A source of endless consternation to his long-suffering parents and resentment to his younger sister.

[CYNTHIA MURPHY] Female, 40s-50s. Pop soprano, F#3-E5. Connor and Zoe’s mother. To Evan, she seems like the perfect mother, nurturing, available, and willing to talk about anything. To her own children, it’s a bit more complicated. She is constantly trying to keep her fragile family from falling apart.

[LARRY MURPHY] Male, 40s-50s. Pop baritone/tenor, F#2-G4. Connor and Zoe’s father. A busy, often distant, and taciturn lawyer who struggles to connect with his children. Searching for connection, forgiveness, and a way to support his family while confronting his own regrets.

[HEIDI HANSEN] Pre-cast.

[JARED KLEINMAN] Male-identifying, plays 17. Pop tenor, D3-B4. Droll and sarcastic, Jared covers his own insecurities with well-practiced swagger and know-it-all arrogance.

[ALANA BECK] Female-identifying, plays 17. Pop soprano, F3-E5. Earnest to a fault and prone to melodrama, Alana hides a deep loneliness beneath an ever-present smile and an almost aggressive friendliness. An ambitious over-achiever.

APPOINTMENTS:

Currently scheduling auditions for Saturday September 12 and Sunday September 13 (1pm-5pm). To submit for an audition, please email headshot & resume, preferred day/time, and which role (or roles) you’d like to be considered for to info@outoftheboxtheatre.org.

Video submissions will be accepted, please email for details.

SCHEDULE YOUR AUDITION!