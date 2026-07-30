Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Grace Fisher’s Art | Credit: Courtesy

“We Are Resilient” | Credit: Courtesy

Jodi Wilson, Sissy Taran, Grace Fisher, and Tiffany Howard | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA – July 30, 2026

Santa Barbara Public Library is excited to invite the public to join authors Sissy Taran and Tiffany Howard for a discussion and celebration of their book, “We Are Resilient.”. Contributing authors Grace Fisher, Emma Solano, and Andy Gilliland will share how their experiences have shaped their understanding and embodiment of resilience. Book signing and refreshments will follow the talk.



Guests at Central Library can also enjoy an exhibition of Grace Fisher’s artwork in the Faulkner Gallery West throughout August.

Grace Fisher’s Art Exhibit First Thursday Reception

Thursday, August 6

4:00 p.m.to 7:00 p.m.

Central Library, Faulkner Gallery West (40 E. Anapamu St.)

Event Info | Add Event to Your Calendar

Book Discussion: “We Are Resilient”

Thursday, August 13

5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Central Library, Faulkner Gallery (40 E. Anapamu St.)

Event Info | Add Event to Your Calendar



About Grace Fisher Foundation

The Grace Fisher Foundation is dedicated to enriching the lives of individuals with disabilities through the transformative power of the arts.

About Santa Barbara Public Library

Santa Barbara Public Library, established in 1882, offers free access to books, technology, programs, and resources for all. Everyone is invited to explore our collections, connect with the community, and enjoy a wide range of events. From the Stacks to the Streets, SBPL promotes literacy through community. We are books, and more!