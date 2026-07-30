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GOLETA, CA, July 30, 2026 – Beat the heat and glide on over for a summer edition of Coffee & Community on Saturday, August 29 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Rinkside Café located at the Ice in Paradise Skating Rink (6985 Santa Felicia Drive). Join Councilmember Stuart Kasdin (District 4), Mayor Paula Perotte, and Goleta’s Chief of Police Services, Lt. Jarret Morris for Iced Coffee and warm conversation. This is a great opportunity to ask questions, provide feedback and get updates on important topics impacting western Goleta such as airport noise, housing, homelessness, traffic safety and upcoming projects like the Barnsdall Rio-Grande gas station. Spanish interpretation will be provided. Thanks to Ice in Paradise for providing complimentary coffee, muffins and activities for the kids outside the Rinkside Café and free skate passes (not including skate rental).

Councilmember Stuart Kasdin said, “The start of a new school year is always busy, but I hope you can take time out of your Saturday morning to come connect at this community gathering. I look forward to seeing you and hearing what is important to you in western Goleta.”

Mayor Paula Perotte said, “I really enjoy attending Coffee & Community events throughout the year. I get to see familiar faces, meet more of our community members, and bring the conversation to you.”

While this is a casual event, Councilmember Kasdin will welcome everyone at 9:30 a.m. followed by a time to discuss hot topics in the area and ask questions.

The City holds Coffee & Community / Café y Comunidad events throughout the year in each of the four districts. To find out what district you are in, plug your address into our interactive Know Your District Map: https://tinyurl.com/GoletaDistrictMap. Community members are invited to attend any Coffee & Community event regardless of which district you live in.

We hope to see you at the Rinkside Café on August 29!