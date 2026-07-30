Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – This August, the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) will celebrate National Emergency Management Awareness Month by opening the doors of the County’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) for two dynamic and informative Open House events. These events give residents a behind‑the‑scenes look at how emergencies are managed in Santa Barbara County.

Mark your calendars!

Wednesday, August 12 from 3:00–6:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 29 from 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

Location: 4408 Cathedral Oaks Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93110

Visitors will be guided through the Emergency Operations Center by emergency managers who support the county during fires, storms, public safety incidents, and other emergencies. Residents will get an inside look at how information flows, how decisions are made during critical incidents, and the tools and technology used to keep the community safe. Attendees can connect with community partners offering preparedness resources, enjoy a kid’s area, and check out some of the equipment used during emergency response. Families, students, neighbors, and anyone interested in preparedness and emergency response are encouraged to join in.

“These Open Houses give our community a firsthand look at the Emergency Operations Center, the place where the County and our partners come together to manage major incidents,” said OEM Director Kelly Hubbard. “Knowing how the EOC operates helps the community see the behind‑the‑scenes work responders do, and how it supports the actions we all take to stay prepared.”

National Emergency Management Awareness Month is an opportunity to highlight the work that keeps communities safe when emergencies strike. Much of the effort that protects our community happens in background planning, coordinating, and training. These steady actions make it easier for everyone to respond and bounce back when emergencies occur.

About the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management (OEM), a division of the County Fire Department, leads countywide efforts to prepare for, respond to, recover from, and mitigate emergencies. OEM coordinates the County’s Emergency Operations Center and works closely with local, state, tribal, federal, nonprofit, and private sector partners to support effective incident response, strengthen community preparedness, and build long term resilience across Santa Barbara County.

REGISTER TO RECEIVE ReadySBC ALERTS: If you haven’t registered for emergency alerts, register now at ReadySBC.org. Receive local emergency alerts via text, phone call, and email.