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Mystic Ocean Adventures today announced the appointment of Greg Gorga to its Board of Directors. A distinguished leader in maritime heritage, community service, and cultural advocacy, Gorga brings a wealth of executive and governance experience to the organization as it expands its maritime education, ocean conservation, and experiential adventure initiatives.

Greg brings an extensive track record of leadership across maritime, civic, and cultural institutions. Notably, he served as the Former Executive Director of the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (ret.), where he spent years advancing marine education, preserving regional maritime history, and deepening community engagement with the ocean environment. His national leadership in the field was further recognized through his tenure as Past President of the Council of American Maritime Museums.

“We are thrilled to welcome Greg Gorga to the Mystic Ocean Adventures team,” said the Board President Nancy Golden. “Greg’s deep-rooted passion for maritime heritage, combined with his leadership experience across local government and regional tourism, makes him an invaluable strategic addition as we grow our experiential learning programming.”

In addition to his contributions to maritime preservation, Gorga has demonstrated a strong commitment to public service, community development, and economic growth in the Santa Barbara area. His background includes key leadership roles across municipal, tourism, and cultural sectors.

Through his past chairmanship of the City of Santa Barbara CDBG Committee and his service on the Visit Santa Barbara Board, Greg has long advocated for sustainable tourism, community enrichment, and accessible civic development. His ongoing involvement as a Board Member of the Santa Barbara Blues Society highlights his broad dedication to supporting local arts and culture.

About Mystic Ocean Adventures (MOA): Mystic Ocean Adventures, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, promotes hands-on education, STEAM academic comprehension, environmental stewardship, teamwork, self-confidence, and nautical skills with a special focus on youth through sailing and the sea. Its 110-foot tall ship , the Mystic Whaler, provides a unique outdoor classroom experience for the communities it serves. mysticoceanadventures.org