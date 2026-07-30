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Santa Barbara, California — Fall 2026 — For 17 years, Organic Soup Kitchen has quietly built one of Santa Barbara County’s most distinctive models of nutritional care. This fall, the organization will bring that story into full view with the debut of Organic Soup Kitchen Magazine—a new publication created to challenge how communities think about hunger, health, and the role food can play in restoring lives.

More than a magazine, the publication is a trusted community resource, a record of impact, and a bold statement about the future of nutritional care.

Long before Food Is Medicine became a widely recognized movement, Organic Soup Kitchen was building a model rooted in transparency, ethical sourcing, uncompromising quality, and human connection. Its work extends beyond food insecurity to address nutritional security—the belief that everyone deserves consistent access to food that is nourishing, health-supportive, and delivered with dignity.

Through elevated photography, compelling stories, expert perspectives, and community resources, the magazine takes readers beyond the headlines and into the people, programs, products, and partnerships that have sustained Organic Soup Kitchen’s mission for nearly two decades.

Created for caregivers, physicians, social workers, advocates, donors, and community leaders, the magazine serves as both a trusted resource and a reminder that no one should face illness, hunger, or isolation alone.

To celebrate its 17th anniversary, Organic Soup Kitchen will host a private launch event for community partners, donors, healthcare leaders, and supporters. Guests will be among the first to experience the magazine and connect with those helping shape the future of nutritional security throughout Santa Barbara County.

Those interested in attending are invited to email contact@organicsoupkitchen.org to request an invitation. Space is limited, and a minimum charitable donation will be required to attend.

The launch of Organic Soup Kitchen Magazine is more than the debut of a publication—it is an invitation to reimagine the future of community nutrition.

About Organic Soup Kitchen

Founded in 2009, Organic Soup Kitchen is a Santa Barbara-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit social enterprise advancing nutritional security through medically tailored, nutrient-dense SoupMeals, trusted healthcare partnerships, nutrition education, and volunteer-powered delivery.