Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Construction crews will continue work on the US 101 pavement rehabilitation project in Buellton as the project advances into another stage of construction.

Beginning Wednesday, August 12, motorists will encounter changes to full time on and off ramp closures as crews begin reconstructing additional highway ramps.

The following ramps will be fully closed throughout the next stage:

· US 101 Northbound On-Ramp at State Route 246

· US 101 Northbound Off-Ramp at McMurry Rd. (Avenue of Flags)

· US 101 Southbound Off-Ramp at State Route 246

· US 101 Southbound On-Ramp at Avenue of Flags (Damassa Road)

The ramps should be reopened by early October 2026. The northbound McMurry Rd. (Avenue of Flags) on ramp, and the north and southbound Santa Rosa on and off ramps will be reopened on August 12th.

Detour routes will direct motorists between State Route 246 and the McMurry Road/Avenue of Flags/Damassa Road interchange to either Ave. of Flags or McMurry Rd. to get onto US 101 while the ramps are closed. Motorists are encouraged to follow posted detour signs and allow additional travel time while traveling through the work zone.

Current lane reductions on US 101 will remain in effect during this stage of construction. Motorists should anticipate travel delays, particularly during peak commute periods.

This work is part of a project to rehabilitate approximately ten miles of US 101 through Buellton. Improvements include shoulder reconstruction, concrete pavement replacement, asphalt overlay, ramp reconstruction, drainage improvements, electrical upgrades, and guardrail improvements.

Road information and updates are available on Caltrans District 5 social media platforms and QuickMap.

This project is expected to be completed by March 2027. The contractor for this $30 million project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria, CA.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: @Caltrans_D5.