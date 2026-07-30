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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (July 29, 2026) — Riviera Cardiology Concierge, a new independent cardiology practice founded by board-certified cardiologist Vishal Goyal, MD, is now open at 8 W. Victoria St. in downtown Santa Barbara.

The membership-based, direct-pay practice was created for patients seeking a more personal and accessible relationship with their cardiologist. Its model emphasizes longer appointments, direct physician communication, careful review of medical records and testing, and individualized coordination of cardiovascular care.

“I created Riviera Cardiology Concierge to restore time and continuity to the relationship between a cardiologist and a patient,” Goyal said. “Heart care should leave room for careful questions, thoughtful explanation and a plan that reflects the whole patient — not just the next test.”

Goyal previously served as medical director of Cottage Cardiology and has cared for cardiovascular patients throughout the Santa Barbara community. Riviera Cardiology Concierge marks his return to independent medical practice.

The practice provides cardiovascular consultation, preventive risk assessment, second opinions and ongoing management of established heart conditions. Riviera Cardiology Concierge operates outside traditional insurance billing through a transparent membership and visit-fee model.

“Patients are often trying to make sense of complex information from tests, specialists, wearable devices and online sources,” Goyal said. “My goal is to give them the time, context and direct communication needed to understand their heart health and make confident decisions.”

Riviera Cardiology Concierge is accepting new patients and physician referrals from Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, Summerland, Carpinteria and surrounding communities.

For more information, visit http://www.rivieracardiology.com, call 805-500-4556 or fax referrals to 805-975-1789.

About Riviera Cardiology Concierge

Riviera Cardiology Concierge is an independent, membership-based cardiology practice founded by Vishal Goyal, MD, in Santa Barbara, California. Built around access, communication and expertise, the practice provides personalized cardiovascular care with more time for each patient. Its guiding message is: “Know Your Heart. Own Your Health.”